Memorandum of Understanding Outlines Research and Development of Software-Defined Networking and Open Optical Systems to Enhance End-User Digital Experience



ROME and SUNNYVALE, Calif., 2018-02-01 11:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks, an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, and TIM have initiated a joint agreement to collaborate on the research and development of an innovative cloud-oriented network infrastructure. The parties plan to explore the viability of a next-generation platform based on automation, virtualization and open interfaces in support of a wide range of high-performance, secure digital services. In particular, TIM is focused on the evolution of its FutureNET and ultrabroadband customer network platforms to ensure they are fit for purpose as IoT and 5G requirements become more relevant over the next five years.



The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two organizations will facilitate thorough experimentation and testing of new networking techniques in a drive to enhance performance, reliability and security. The MoU is also intended to foster greater levels of partnership with a comprehensive ecosystem of technology providers and industry forums, enabling rich functionality, ongoing innovation and best practice.



"TIM's goal is to accelerate its evolution towards the network of the future. Our vision is towards a more automated, interconnected and agile network that reacts more easily to customer demands. Through the development of Software-Defined Networking and open optical systems, TIM will be able to develop a host of software components that can be activated where and when needed, based on customer needs. We have chosen to work with Juniper Networks via the research and innovation embodied in this MoU because the company shares our vision of transformation through network openness, virtualization and simplification to drive a superior digital customer experience." Enrico Bagnasco, Head of Innovation at TIM



"Juniper believes that simplicity in both network design and operation has to become a core value for the networking industry and we welcome the opportunity to work with a forward-thinking operator such as TIM to help deliver effective solutions for the challenges presented by trends such as IoT, security, 5G and big data. We are committed to sharing expertise, projects, laboratories and resources to design, experiment and implement the technologies to foster the digital transformation that will enable the next-generation service offerings to TIM's customers across Italy." Tom Ruban, Chief Technical Officer EMEA at Juniper Networks



About Juniper Networks Juniper Networks simplifies the complexities of networking with products, solutions and services in the cloud era to transform the way we connect, work and live. We remove the traditional constraints of networking to enable our customers and partners to deliver automated, scalable and secure networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter and Facebook.



About TIM



TIM is Italy's leading telco operator and ICT group. Its offer includes landline and mobile voice services, data, premium digital contents - films, music, games, e-books - and services for private customers and businesses. Keywords at TIM are: top customer experience; smart, flexible and scalable bundles; convergence; a UBB-centric customer base supported by extensive new generation networks (at November 2017 73 percent of Italian household reached with fibre; 98 percent of population covered with 4G). TIM controls TIM Brasil, a major player in the local market. www.telecomitalia.com



