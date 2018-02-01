The "Small Domestic Appliances 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report "Small Domestic Appliances 2017", offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the UK market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It also provides forecasts to 2022.

Sales of vacuum cleaners are on the rise, with the market expected to grow by around 2.9% over the next five years. Heating cooling appliances are expected to be the best performing category in the SDA market and are set to grow by more than 7.5% over the next five years, driven by innovation in the market.

Sales of handheld stick vacuum cleaners, which were first made popular by Dyson, has led to more consumers purchasing these models in addition to their existing full size vacuum cleaners, driving sales in the market. Despite still costing roughly two thirds of the price of a full size vacuums both retailers and brands have been successful when marketing these products, encouraging consumers to purchase these items to complement their existing full size vacuum cleaners.

Heating cooling market is heavily influenced by the weather. Retailers should capitalise on this by targeting certain regional demographics which are forecast to experience extreme weather, highlighting heaters and fans on homepages and sending marketing emails featuring these products. However, more consumers are entering the market, with the proportion of shoppers purchasing a new product rising by about 17.9 ppts on 2016 to around 36.5%. This has driven up penetration among consumers aged 16-24, particularly for products such as irons and heating cooling appliances.

Grocers, Tesco, Sainsbury's and ASDA have all lost market share over the past year, and this trend is set to continue into 2018.Although each of these retailers reported top line year-on-year growth in their most recent results, they have primarily focused growth plans on food propositions at the expense of home and electrical sales. Space allocated in stores has been reduced, pushing more of their SDA range online.

Key Topics Covered:

Definitions Overall Summary Issues and Strategies The Market The Retailers The Consumer Further Details Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

AO.com

ASDA

B&M

B&Q

Currys

Dixons Carphone

Dyson

Home Bargains

John Lewis

Sainsbury's

Shop Direct

Tesco

Lidl

Aldi

Home Bargains

Very.co.uk

Littlewoods

Wilko

Robert Dyas

Argos

Homebase

Vax

Phillips

Morphy Richards

Hoover

Russell Hobbs

Bosch

Tefal

Samsung

Shark

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mfvd2p/united_kingdom?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180201005553/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Household Appliances