HIROSHIMA, Japan, Feb 1, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation has announced that the Mazda Vision Coupe was named the "Most Beautiful Concept Car of the Year" on January 30 (local time), at the 33rd Festival Automobile International held in Paris, France.The award celebrates the freshest, most creative and most beautiful concept cars, as chosen by a jury of prominent designers working in fashion, architecture and other industries. Mazda RX-Vision won the same honor in 2016, making this a double win for the two concept models that will guide the design of the next generation of Mazda cars."Vision Coupe uses reflections to express a sense of vitality; the next step for KODO design," said Ikuo Maeda, Mazda's Managing Executive Officer in charge of Design and Brand Style. "This car embodies a delicate Japanese aesthetic, and to be recognized here in the 'City of Art' two years after RX-VISION was awarded the same honor is very gratifying. We want to retain our identity as a Japanese brand as we continue making cars with global appeal."Revealed in 2017, Vision Coupe is a design vision model for the next generation of Mazda cars. Featuring a simple and flowing "one motion" form, it embodies a more mature interpretation of the KODO-Soul of Motion design language tempered with a Japanese aesthetic. Taking cues from the Mazda Luce Rotary coupe and other models that comprise Mazda's design heritage, the styling is elegant and projects a premium feel.Vision Coupe is on display with other concept cars at Hotel national des Invalides from January 31 through February 4 (local time).About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.comSource: MazdaContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.