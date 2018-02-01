Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Publishing of Asiakastieto Group's Financial Statement Release 2017 and Invitation to News Conference

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, PRESS RELEASE, 1 FEBRUARY 2018 AT 2.30 P.M. EET

Publishing of Asiakastieto Group's Financial Statement Release 2017 and Invitation to News Conference

Asiakastieto Group will publish its Financial Statement Release for 2017 on Thursaday, 15 February 2018 at 11.00 a.m. The Financial Statement Release will be available on Asiakastieto's investor website http://investors.asiakastieto.fi/ (http://investors.asiakastieto.fi/) after publication.

News Conference

Asiakastieto Group will hold a news conference for analysts, investors and media in English on the same day, where CEO Jukka Ruuska will present the performance and events for the fourth quarter and financial year 2017.

Date and time: Thursday, 15 February 2018 at 2.00 p.m.

Place: Kalasataman Kummeli, Horisontti Meeting Room, Vilhonvuorenkatu 12, 7th Floor, 00500 Helsinki

You can follow the English webcast and conference call at:

http://qsb.webcast.fi/a/asiakastieto/asiakastieto_2018_0215_q4/ (http://qsb.webcast.fi/a/asiakastieto/asiakastieto_2018_0215_q4/)

To participate in the conference call, please dial in using one of the numbers below

Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0361

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6574

United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9105

ID code: 7023909

The presentation material will be available on the company's investor website at 1.45 p.m. and a recording of the webcast later during the day.

To attend the news conference please contact Investor Relations Manager Pia Katila either via e-mail at pia.katila@asiakastieto.fi (mailto:pia.katila@asiakastieto.fi) or by phone at +358 10 270 7506.

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

Jukka Ruuska

CEO

tel. +358 10 270 7111

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

major media

investors.asiakastieto.fi

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading Finnish providers of business and consumer information services. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. At the end of 2016, the Group had around 19 000 clients, of which 11 000 were contractual clients. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. In 2016, the Group's net sales were EUR 49,2 million and it had 170 employees at the end of 2016. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Asiakastieto Group Oyj via Globenewswire

