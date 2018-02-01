Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market 2017-2023: Market is Estimated to Witness a CAGR of 20.9% - Key Players are F. Hoffmann La Roche, GSK, Orexigen Therapeutics, Vivus Therapeutics, and Eisai

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Trends and Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities 2017-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period 2017-2023 by namely top FDA approved drugs, types of anti-obesity drugs, and regions.

Globally, obesity has nearly tripled since 1975. In 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults, who were 18 years and older were overweight. Of these over 650 million were obese. An obese individual is at a higher risk of developing chronic diseases such as breast cancer, endometrial cancer, colon cancer, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and musculoskeletal disorders.



Anti-obesity drugs help in reducing body mass either by dipping the hunger or increasing the consumption of calories. The increasing prevalence of obesity globally is a major factor driving the market. It is principally because of wrong eating habits and swiftly varying regime of people. The increasing ingestion of unhealthy food along with the lack of exercises is intensifying the incidence rate of obesity globally.



Basic activities like reducing the intake of unhealthy diet and inculcating workout are not highly effective, and the medical devices like intragastric balloon and bariatric surgery are highly expensive and has high complications. This shows that there is a wide gap for the treatment of obesity. This unmet need is driving the market for anti-obesity drugs market.



Ill effects, such as the risk of mental illness, suicidal symptoms, stroke, are natively impacting the anti-obesity drugs market. Many drugs that were approved previously were withdrawn because of their side effects. Due to these factors healthcare specialists have an undesirable insight and do not recommend them to their clients.

Regional Analysis:

The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the leading region for the anti-obesity drugs market growth followed by Europe. Asia Pacific and RoW are set to be the emerging regions. India and China are set to be the most attractive destinations due to the large untapped market.



Types Analysis:

The top FDA approved anti-obesity drugs are Xenical, Saxenda, Contrave, Belviq, and Qsymia. Xenical was the largest selling drug in the market until 2012, but saw a dip in its revenue over the years. However, recently approved Saxenda by Novo Nordisk is gaining large interest among obese people and is growing at a fast growth rate.



Key Players:

F. Hoffmann La Roche, GlaxoSmith Kline, Orexigen Therapeutics, Vivus Therapeutics, and Eisai Co, Ltd. are the key players in the market. Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck & Co, Nova Nordisk, Pfizer, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Zafgan, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals are the other prominent vendors.



Competitive Analysis:

Novo Nordisk, an innovator of drugs in the obesity market, launched Saxenda in all the major markets with a higher dose of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, liraglutide, which was first launched for type 2 diabetes as Victoza. Dual therapy for obesity and type 2 diabetes is the latest trend in the market. Therefore, big pharmaceutical companies, such as AstraZeneca, J&J, and Sanofi, are adopting low-risk strategy of using diabetes drugs to treat the obesity related problem. This helps the diabetes market players to enter the obesity market. J&J is intended to enter the market for prescription anti-oobesity drugs without further investing in the development of novel molecules.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.2 Industry Trends



2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Total Addressable Market

3.3 Segmented Addressable Market

3.4 Related Markets

3.4.1 Diabetes Drugs

3.4.2 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

3.4.3 Intragastric Balloon

3.4.4 Oncology (Cancer) Drugs



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.3 Porter 5(Five) Forces

4.4 PEST Analysis



5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Market Evolution

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High prevalence of obesity

5.2.1.2 Unhealthy lifestyle

5.2.1.3 Chronic nature of obesity

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Growing awareness of fitness

5.2.2.2 Large untapped market

5.2.3 Restraints

5.2.3.1 Side effects related to anti-obesity drugs

5.2.3.2 Availability of alternative treatment options

5.3 DRO - Impact Analysis

5.4 Key Stakeholders



6 Drug Details: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Orlistat

6.3 Phentermine/Topiramate ER

6.4 Lorcaserin

6.5 Naltrexone SR/Bupropion SR

6.6 Liraglutide 3.0 mg



7 Types: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Prescription Drugs (Rx)

7.3 OTC Drugs



8 Regions: Market Size and Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Vendors Profiles

10.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

10.2 GlaxoSmithKline plc

10.3 Vivus, Inc.

10.4 Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc.

10.5 Eisai Co., Ltd.



11 Companies to Watch for

11.1 Pfizer, Inc.

11.2 Nova Nordisk A/S

11.3 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

11.4 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

11.5 Zafgen, Inc.

11.6 Norgine B.V.

11.7 Merck & Co.

11.8 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8vkn27/global?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716