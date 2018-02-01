ARYZTA AG / ARYZTA announces it has agreed to sell its legacy Cloverhill facilities (Chicago and Cicero) . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Zurich/Switzerland, 01 February 2018
ARYZTA announces it has agreed to sell its legacy Cloverhill facilities (Chicago and Cicero)
