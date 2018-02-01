Sainsbury's spend £60m to acquire the right to operate the Nectar loyalty programme in the UK from parent company Aimia Inc. Sainsbury's paid Aima for the UK business assets, colleagues computer systems and licences to run the Nectar scheme in the UK. The FTSE 100 supermarket group said the transaction will be immediately cash positive and earnings accretive. "We expect goodwill to be generated as a result of the acquisition and the alignment of accounting policies," Sainsbury's said in a short ...

