One News Page Launches Super Bowl LII Coverage

LONDON, February 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

World news and video portal One News Page this week announces that it has launched a section of its services dedicated to the forthcoming Super Bowl LII, set to take place on February 4th, 2018. As one of the most important dates on the US sporting calendar, the news portal will be collecting video, news and viral content relating to the annual National Football League (NFL) championship game - allowing readers to learn more about what to expect in a few days' time. There's also set to be plenty of content, facts, figures and punditry to dive into in the days leading up to the 52nd contest.

This year, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New England Patriots in a bid to claim the hallowed trophy - with the Patriots currently reported to be the favorites to clinch the title. Taking place at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Super Bowl LII is set to thrill more than 70,000 spectators as well as more than 100 million TV viewers in the U.S. and a further 50 million viewers internationally. This year's halftime show will be headlined by Justin Timberlake, with Pink performing the national anthem of the United States and Leslie Odom Jr. singing "America the Beautiful."

"Super Bowl LII is set to be the biggest yet and it's only right that we offer it plenty of dedicated coverage," advises One News Page CEO Dr Marc Pinter-Krainer. "NFL fans will be able to click onto our Super Bowl section and keep up to date on all the news and predictions as and when they arrive - and our regular readers can keep abreast of the latest Super Bowl media coverage and video reports, too."

Access to the Super Bowl section on One News Page is accessible free of charge at the following URL: https://www.onenewspage.com/s/superbowl

One News Page leads as the self-described World's Speediest News Portal - bringing together content from scores of trusted journalistic sources and media platforms to ensure that their visitors get a quality cross-section of everything unfolding in the world. Offering an approach that is distinctly anti-'Fake News', the portal continues to grow in strength having overseen a number of technical enhancements over the past year.

Access to the One News Page news portal is available free of charge and without the need for any registration at https://www.onenewspage.com/.

About One News Page Ltd

One News Page Ltd is a British media firm which runs a family of news portal websites across the globe. The sites, founded in 2008, feature original news coverage and syndicated news content including news videos from major trusted news sources.

The One News Page portal is arguably the fastest-access news portal in the world. It is free to browse and provides its users with a powerful search engine of more than 100 million news resources from scores of reputable and authoritative sources and journalists, allowing users to discover and locate relevant news coverage easily.

Users are referred to the source website directly by clicking on a corresponding link.

Offering written digests, original content and video news for readers to access and consume at their leisure, One News Page is continuing to tap into the news aggregation market by making it easier and quicker to access with each update.

Optional free member registration provides access to news archives and live news alerts by email.

Access to all One News Page sites is free of charge.

https://www.onenewspage.com/

Enquiries / Media Contact



One News Page Ltd

Dr Marc Pinter-Krainer

Founder & CEO

Email: marc@onenewspage.com

Tel: +44-(0)-208-1333-700



https://www.onenewspage.com/