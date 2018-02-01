Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-02-01 15:23 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energija, UAB, (hereinafter - the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žveju str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 300 000 000 EUR; ISIN code XS1646530565.



The meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Company held on the 1st of February 2018 adopted a decision to recall the temporary Board of the Company in corpore and to elect the new Board of the Company for the 4 years term of office. Mr. Darius Maikštenas, Mr. Dominykas Tuckus, Mr. Darius Kašauskas, Mrs. Živile Skibarkiene, Mr. Vidmantas Salietis have been elected as members of the new Board.



The elected Board of the Company shall start performing its duties as of the end of the meeting of Company's Supervisory Board that elected it.



After the meeting of the Supervisory Board the first meeting of the new Board elected the Chairman of the Board and the CEO of the Company. The appointed person for this position is Mr. Darius Maikštenas, who shall start performing its duties as the Chairman of the Board as of the end of the meeting of Board that elected him. Mr. Darius Maikštenas will start performing its duties as the CEO since 12 Februray 2018. Until then Mr. Mindaugas Keizeris, Strategy and Development Director, will temporary perform the duties as the CEO of the Company.



Director of Corporate Communications Division at Lietuvos Energija, UAB, Laura Šebekiene, +370 633 99 940, laura.sebekiene@le.lt



