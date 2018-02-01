VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 01, 2018) - (TSX VENTURE: NRG) (OTC PINK: NRGOF) (FRANKFURT: X6C) - Newrange Gold Corp. ("Newrange" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its trading symbol on the OTC Pink Market has been changed to NRGOF (from CMBPF) effective at the market open today. The new trading symbol better relates with the Company name and trading symbol on the Canadian market.

The OTC Pink Market listing platform offers investors transparent trading and access to Company information. It also provides investors who cannot access trading on the TSX Venture Exchange with an alternative access to Newrange's shares through regulated US broker-dealers.

About Newrange Gold Corp.

Newrange is an aggressive exploration and development company focused on near to intermediate term production opportunities in favorable jurisdictions, including Nevada, Colorado and Colombia. Focused on developing shareholder value through exploration and development of key projects, the Company is committed to building sustainable value for all stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com.

