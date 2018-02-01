Mooreland reinforces its position as leading M&A advisor to the Education Software ecosystem



SAN FRANCISCO, 2018-02-01 17:09 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mooreland Partners (www.moorelandpartners.com), the leading independent investment bank providing M&A and private capital advisory services to the global technology industry, today announced that it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Utah-based Performance Matters LLC ("Performance Matters," an operating company of Weld North Holdings LLC) on its sale to PeopleAdmin, Inc. ("PeopleAdmin," a portfolio company of Vista Equity Partners) for an undisclosed amount.



"This is the largest acquisition to date for PeopleAdmin, bringing best-in-class educator and student assessment solutions with powerful, research-based predictive analytics installed at the largest districts in the country to the PeopleAdmin platform. Mooreland leveraged its deep domain expertise in Education Technology, as well as world-class transaction execution to drive an optimal outcome for Performance Matters," said James Schroder, Managing Director at Mooreland Partners.



ABOUT PERFORMANCE MATTERS



By combining powerful student and educator growth solutions with real-time analytics, Performance Matters helps K-12 school districts drive continuous improvement of instruction and learning. The Performance Matters Growth Platform includes tools for student assessment development and delivery, as well as educator professional development, evaluation, observation, and calibration. The Performance Matters Growth Platform is used by more than 1 million educators and 11 million students in school districts across the country. For information, visit www.PerformanceMatters.com.



ABOUT WELD NORTH HOLDINGS LLC



Weld North operates a platform of digital and SaaS educational solution businesses and makes control investments in high potential businesses in the education industry. By attracting highly motivated and distinctly talented professionals, Weld North looks to accelerate growth through an obsessive focus on enhancing the customer experience, operational excellence, marketing expertise and disciplined financial management. For information, visit www.weldnorth.com.



ABOUT PEOPLEADMIN



Powered by actionable analytics and insights gained from a team of education research experts, TalentEd by PeopleAdmin delivers solutions that streamline K-12 education recruitment, assessment, hiring, onboarding, records and contract management, absence management, evaluations and professional development management.



TalentEd partners with thousands of schools in the U.S. and Canada to deliver data-driven talent management solutions that improve efficiency and effectiveness, so customers may focus on what they do best - empowering employees, advancing student achievement and inspiring a brighter future.



TalentEd: Empower talent. Elevate education.



ABOUT MOORELAND PARTNERS



Founded in 2002, Mooreland Partners is a leading independent M&A and private capital advisory firm serving the global technology industry with offices in London, New York, and Silicon Valley. Mooreland's team of over 50 professionals delivers industry domain and transaction expertise across all major technology sectors including enterprise software, industrial technology, mobile, digital marketing, consumer and Fintech. Learn more at www.moorelandpartners.com; read our blog.



