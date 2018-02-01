Global Aerospace Interior Market Growth Opportunities, 2017-2022: Major Manufacturers Include Zodiac Aerospace, Rockwell Collins, Panasonic Avionics, Thales and, Diehl

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Aerospace Interior Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerospace interior market is expected to reach an estimated $26 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2022.



The future of the global aerospace interior market looks positive with opportunities in the commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, and military aircraft segments. The major drivers for this market include increased aircraft deliveries and retrofit of aircraft interiors.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the aerospace interior industry, includes advancement in seating structure, increase in luggage space allocation and the introduction of integrated seat monitors that connect to passenger devices.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, the researcher forecasts that the seating segment is likely to remain the largest market. Within the aerospace interior market, commercial aircraft is the largest segment by aircraft type.



By fit type, the line fit segment is expected to be the largest segment as new aircraft are built every year and many of the applications are retro fitted during an aircraft's lifespan.



North America is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period mainly due to the high demand for newer aircraft and increase in retro fit market.



Aerospace interior companies profiled in this market include Zodiac Aerospace, Rockwell Collins, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Thales and, Diehl are among the major manufacturers of aerospace interior.

