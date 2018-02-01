Zürich (ots) -



From 1st February 2018, Tina Vujanovic (37) becomes editor-in-chief of Auto Bild Serbia and Montenegro, the leading auto magazine in Serbia and the region which is published by Ringier Axel Springer Serbia. She succeeds Dejan Potkonjak (47) who is leaving the company after seven years at his own request.



Sreten Radovic, Ringier Axel Springer Serbia Publishing Director: "Tina Vujanovicw will be the first female editor-in-chief of the Auto Bild brand. She will bring her own ideas to the magazine and further strengthen its leading position in the automotive segment. I would like to thank Dejan Potkonjak for his excellent work. I wish him all the best for his further professional and private development. At the same time, I congratulate Tina Vujanovicw, and wish her a lot of success in her new role."



Tina Vujanovic, editor-in-chief Auto Bild Serbia and Montenegro: "I have always been passionate about the automotive world, whether it's about driving, traveling or technology. Auto Bild was always my must-read. This is why I am thrilled to take over the role as editor-in-chief. "



Tina Vujanovic started working for Ringier Axel Springer Serbia in May 2011 as a journalist. Since then she has been working for Auto Bild, actively contributing to its establishment and development, as well as positioning Auto Bild on the Serbian market. She graduated from the University of Belgrade in Arabic language and literature.



About Ringier Axel Springer Media AG



Ringier Axel Springer Media AG was founded in 2010 by the Swiss Ringier AG and the German Axel Springer SE. The company operates in the growth markets of Poland, Hungary, Serbia, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania with a broad range of media services, comprising more than 165 digital and print offerings. The company's registered offices are in Zurich and it employs a total of about 3100 employees.



