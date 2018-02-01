Global In-Memory Analytics Market 2014-2025: Key Players are Oracle, SAP SE, MicroStrategy Inc., IBM & Software AG

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "In-Memory Analytics Market By Application, By End-use (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing, ITES), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global in-memory analytics market is expected to touch USD 6.62 billion by 2025
The advancements in technology and the need for cost efficiency have increased the adoption of in-memory analytics. In-memory analytics includes various applications such as customer experience management, design & innovation, operational optimization, marketing management, real-time analysis & decision-making, and others. These solutions not only enable enterprises to increase their operational efficiency, but they also assist them in reducing expenses.
For the in-memory analytics market to work successfully, seamless connectivity is one of the most important prerequisites. The presence of a strong wireless connectivity infrastructure in regions such as North America has facilitated the widespread adoption of in-memory analytics. Hence, this regional market is expected to see substantial growth in 2017. Additionally, the presence of prominent in-memory analytics market companies such as SAS Institute, Kognitio, Qlik, SAP SE, and IBM, among others, is estimated to boost the growth prospects of the in-memory analytics market.
While the rising number of in-memory analytics devices are propelling the market growth, there has also been significant concerns over data privacy and data security. As there has been a significant increase in cyber-attacks around the world, the need to safeguard the end user from a potential attack would play an essential role in determining the growth of the in-memory analytics market.
Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:
- Healthcare is the fastest growing vertical at a CAGR of 25.0%. The need for providing real-time insights would prove to be essential for the growth of the segment.
- Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 29.0% over the forecast period.
- Benefits such as cost optimization, operations management, and strategic-decision making are expected to drive the growth of the in-memory analytics market.
- Customer experience management enabling customers with customized products and services, is expected to grow at the CAGR of 24.8% over the forecast period.
- The North American region is currently leading in the market and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.
- The primary reasons behind the growth of North American region are the early adoption of the technology and the presence of leading market players.
- Prominent players operating in the in-memory analytics market include Oracle, SAP SE, MicroStrategy Inc., International Business Machines (IBM), Software AG, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions
1.3 List of Data Sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 In-Memory analytics market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025
2.2 In-Memory analytics market, 2014 - 2025
Chapter 3 In-Memory Analytics Industry Outlook
3.1 Market Segmentation
3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects
3.3 In-Memory Analytics - Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1 Vendor landscape and key clientele
3.3.2 Market driver analysis
3.3.2.1 Need of real-time analysis for enhanced decision-making
3.3.2.2 Rise in the volume of data and the shift from traditional tools to new advanced ones
3.3.2.3 Decrease in hardware costs
3.3.2.4 Increasing trend of self-service BI
3.3.2.5 Penetration of in-memory analytics in SMEs
3.3.3 Market challenge analysis
3.3.3.1 Availability of limited expertise on the technology
3.3.3.2 Coping up with real insights
3.4 In-Memory analytics market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5 In-Memory analytics market - PESTLE Analysis
Chapter 4 In-Memory Analytics Application Outlook
4.1 In-Memory Analytics Market Share By Application, 2016 & 2025
4.2 Customer Experience Management
4.3 Design & Innovation
4.4 Operation Optimization
4.5 Marketing Management
4.6 Real-Time Analysis and Decision-Making
4.7 Others
Chapter 5 In-Memory Analytics Market End-Use Outlook
5.1 In-Memory Analytics Market Share By End-Use, 2016 & 2025
5.2 SMEs
5.3 Large Enterprises
Chapter 6 In-Memory Analytics Market Vertical Outlook
6.1 In-Memory Analytics Market Share by Vertical, 2016 & 2025
6.2 BFSI
6.3 Retail & E-commerce
6.4 Government & Defense
6.5 Healthcare
6.6 Manufacturing
6.7 Telcos & ITES
6.8 Others
Chapter 7 In-Memory Analytics Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Oracle
- SAP SE
- MicroStrategy Inc.
- International Business Machines (IBM)
- Software AG
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- SAS Institue Inc.
- Qlik
- Information Builders Inc.
- Kognitio Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zwv4f4/global_inmemory?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716