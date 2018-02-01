Global In-Memory Analytics Market 2014-2025: Key Players are Oracle, SAP SE, MicroStrategy Inc., IBM & Software AG

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "In-Memory Analytics Market By Application, By End-use (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing, ITES), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in-memory analytics market is expected to touch USD 6.62 billion by 2025

The advancements in technology and the need for cost efficiency have increased the adoption of in-memory analytics. In-memory analytics includes various applications such as customer experience management, design & innovation, operational optimization, marketing management, real-time analysis & decision-making, and others. These solutions not only enable enterprises to increase their operational efficiency, but they also assist them in reducing expenses.

For the in-memory analytics market to work successfully, seamless connectivity is one of the most important prerequisites. The presence of a strong wireless connectivity infrastructure in regions such as North America has facilitated the widespread adoption of in-memory analytics. Hence, this regional market is expected to see substantial growth in 2017. Additionally, the presence of prominent in-memory analytics market companies such as SAS Institute, Kognitio, Qlik, SAP SE, and IBM, among others, is estimated to boost the growth prospects of the in-memory analytics market.

While the rising number of in-memory analytics devices are propelling the market growth, there has also been significant concerns over data privacy and data security. As there has been a significant increase in cyber-attacks around the world, the need to safeguard the end user from a potential attack would play an essential role in determining the growth of the in-memory analytics market.

Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:

Healthcare is the fastest growing vertical at a CAGR of 25.0%. The need for providing real-time insights would prove to be essential for the growth of the segment.

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 29.0% over the forecast period.

Benefits such as cost optimization, operations management, and strategic-decision making are expected to drive the growth of the in-memory analytics market.

Customer experience management enabling customers with customized products and services, is expected to grow at the CAGR of 24.8% over the forecast period.

The North American region is currently leading in the market and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

The primary reasons behind the growth of North American region are the early adoption of the technology and the presence of leading market players.

Prominent players operating in the in-memory analytics market include Oracle, SAP SE, MicroStrategy Inc., International Business Machines (IBM), Software AG, among others.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 In-Memory analytics market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.2 In-Memory analytics market, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3 In-Memory Analytics Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 In-Memory Analytics - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape and key clientele

3.3.2 Market driver analysis

3.3.2.1 Need of real-time analysis for enhanced decision-making

3.3.2.2 Rise in the volume of data and the shift from traditional tools to new advanced ones

3.3.2.3 Decrease in hardware costs

3.3.2.4 Increasing trend of self-service BI

3.3.2.5 Penetration of in-memory analytics in SMEs

3.3.3 Market challenge analysis

3.3.3.1 Availability of limited expertise on the technology

3.3.3.2 Coping up with real insights

3.4 In-Memory analytics market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5 In-Memory analytics market - PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4 In-Memory Analytics Application Outlook

4.1 In-Memory Analytics Market Share By Application, 2016 & 2025

4.2 Customer Experience Management

4.3 Design & Innovation

4.4 Operation Optimization

4.5 Marketing Management

4.6 Real-Time Analysis and Decision-Making

4.7 Others



Chapter 5 In-Memory Analytics Market End-Use Outlook

5.1 In-Memory Analytics Market Share By End-Use, 2016 & 2025

5.2 SMEs

5.3 Large Enterprises



Chapter 6 In-Memory Analytics Market Vertical Outlook

6.1 In-Memory Analytics Market Share by Vertical, 2016 & 2025

6.2 BFSI

6.3 Retail & E-commerce

6.4 Government & Defense

6.5 Healthcare

6.6 Manufacturing

6.7 Telcos & ITES

6.8 Others



Chapter 7 In-Memory Analytics Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



Oracle

SAP SE

MicroStrategy Inc.

International Business Machines (IBM)

Software AG

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

SAS Institue Inc.

Qlik

Information Builders Inc.

Kognitio Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zwv4f4/global_inmemory?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

