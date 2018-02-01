Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market 2018-2022 - bioMrieux, BD, Danaher, Thermo Fisher, and Bio-Rad are Dominating

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market by Product (Automated System, Disks, MIC Strips, Media), Method (Dilution, Diffusion), Type (Antibacterial, Antifungal), Application (Clinical, Drug Discovery), End User - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to reach USD 3.47 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.71 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.1%.

The major factors driving the growth of the market include the rising prevalence of infectious diseases; emergence of multidrug-resistance due to drug abuse; and increasing funds, research grants, and public-private investments. However, the high cost of automated antimicrobial susceptibility testing systems and unfavorable reimbursement scenario are restraining the growth of this market.

On the basis of product, the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented automated laboratory instruments, manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products, culture and growth media, and consumables. The automated laboratory instruments segment is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to on-going technological advancements and increasing demand for faster susceptibility testing systems.

On the basis of method, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into disk diffusion, dilution, ETEST, automated antimicrobial susceptibility testing, and genotypic methods. The disk diffusion segment is expected to have the largest share of the market in 2017. This is mainly attributed to factors such as its low cost and flexible nature.

Geographically, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The APAC market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The fast growth of this segment is mainly due to the region's large population and its mix of growing and developed economies, such as Japan, China, and India. Moreover, as markets in developed countries are increasingly becoming saturated, manufacturers and suppliers of antimicrobial susceptibility testing products are shifting their focus towards the Asian market, thereby driving the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The major players in the market included are bioMrieux (France), BD (US), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher (US), and Bio-Rad (US).



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Increased Funding, Research Grants, and Public-Private Investments

Technological Advancements Towards the Development of Rapid AST Methods

Emergence of Multidrug Resistance Due to Drug Abuse

Restraints



Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

Opportunities



Emerging Markets to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Initiatives to Detect and Control Antimicrobial-Resistant Species

Challenges



High Cost of Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Systems

Lack of Coordination Between Regulatory Bodies, Clinical Laboratories, and AST Manufacturers

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 By Method



7 By Product



8 By Type



9 By Application



10 By End User



11 By Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



Accelerate Diagnostics

Alifax

BD

Bioanalyse

Biomrieux

Bio-Rad

Creative Diagnostics

Danaher

Hi-Media

Liofilchem

Merck Group

Merlin

Synbiosis

Thermo Fisher

Zhuhai Dl Biotech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/82nqnk/global?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716