WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Statement re tax & treasury update

2 February 2018

Tax and treasury update: impact of US tax changes and improved year end net debt position

US Tax and Jobs Act ("the Act')

We have carried out an initial assessment of the impact of the Act which came into force on 1 January 2018. We anticipate that there will be a one-off, non-cash credit to the P&L in the year ended 31 December 2017 as a result of the revaluation of net deferred tax liabilities.

The cash impact of the reduction in the headline US federal rate to 21% is likely to be offset to some extent by greater restriction on the level of interest deduction allowed in the US also introduced by the Act. The US rate reduction is expected to have a favourable impact on Wood's effective tax rate going forward.

The outcome of the purchase price allocation exercise in respect of the acquisition of Amec Foster Wheeler will impact Wood's effective tax rate and quantitative guidance on Wood's effective rate will be provided at the full year results on 20 March.

Net debt at 31 December 2017

Recognising the risks inherent in our short term forecasting immediately following the acquisition of AFW in October, in the December trading update we conservatively estimated that net debt at the year end would be around $1.8bn. Actual net debt at 31 December was $1.65bn.

