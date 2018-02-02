Trina Solar has confirmed it has been invited by the Pakistani Government to set up solar PV manufacturing facilities in Pakistan. The Government has reportedly said it will provide financial incentives.The leading Chinese solar PV module maker and project developer confirmed to pv magazine that CEO and founder, Mr Jifan Gao met with Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, held this January 23 to 26. At the meeting, Abbasi invited Trina to set up manufacturing facilities in Pakistan, and said the government would provide "full support ...

