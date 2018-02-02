Oslo Børs has decided to delist the shares of Norske Skogindustrier ASA as of February 5, 2018. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB is to cease.



Short name: NSGo ---------------------------- ISIN code: NO0004135633 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 63633 ----------------------------



The last day of trading is today, February 2, 2018.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Elin Nygren or Eva Norling, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.