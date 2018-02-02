TÜV Rheinland has confirmed the efficiency record, achieved by the German subsidiary of Chinese thin film manufacturer, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Limited.Hanergy says its Solibro subsidiary, which it acquired from QCells in 2012, has set a world record 18.72% aperture area efficiency for its double glass copper indium gallium selenium (CIGS) solar module. German testing lab, TÜV Rheinland has confirmed the achievement. While it has been some time since Hanergy, or Solibro have announced the completion of any PV projects, the parent company says the thin film technology has been installed in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...