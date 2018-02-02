Global Industrial Battery Market, 2014-2018 & Forecasts to 2023 - Key Players are EnerSys, Exide Technologies, SAFT, and GS Yuasa

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global industrial battery market is a well-established one which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2014 and 2023

The major factors driving industrial batteries are the surging demand from energy storage and stationary applications, reinforced by advancements in battery technology. Industrial batteries for grid storage represent a unique asset in the midst of the rising demand for electricity and the increasing penetration of renewable energy resources.

Overall, the demand for lead acid batteries is expected to remain stable throughout the forecast period despite the rapid proliferation of lithium ion and primary lithium batteries, particularly in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and energy storage segments. The Asia Pacific region is set to witness the highest growth rate in the industrial battery market during the forecast period, although North America is also forecast to make steady revenue contributions. Market trends are analyzed for the period 2014 to 2023, with the base year being 2016.

Drivers and restraints, competitive analysis, market trends, growth opportunities, battery chemistries geographical trends, and revenue forecasts for the period 2014 to 2023 are also provided. The market is analyzed holistically through two main segments: battery chemistry and end user application. The major end user applications include batteries for telecom and data communication, UPS/backup, industrial equipment, aerospace and defense, medical, and battery energy storage for grid applications. Various battery chemistries such as lead acid, lithium ion, primary lithium, nickel-based, and emerging chemistries are discussed.



The study includes profiles of key players in the global industrial battery market including EnerSys, Exide Technologies, SAFT, and GS Yuasa. In addition to industry challenges, drivers and restraints, this study also highlights certain upcoming technology trends. I Further to market growth and trend analysis, the study also identifies and evaluates growth opportunities in this market and how companies can capitalize on these emerging opportunities.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the major trends in the industrial batteries market and at what rate will it continue to grow?

How are end user and geographic segmentations expected to change with the changing industry dynamics?

How will the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities alter the market dynamics and analysis of the trends?

What are the kinds of products that industry participants are developing to meet the needs of customers?

Who are the major competitors in this market and how will the structure of the market change with time?

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Overview - Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Segmentation based on End-user Segment

Segmentation Based on Battery Chemistry

3. DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS - TOTAL INDUSTRIAL BATTERIES MARKET

4. FORECASTS AND TRENDS - TOTAL INDUSTRIAL BATTERY MARKET

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Total Global Industrial Batteries Market - Revenue Forecast and YoY Growth Rate

Total Global Industrial Batteries Market - Pricing Trends and Forecast

Lead Acid Batteries - Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Lithium ion Batteries - Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Nickel-based Batteries - Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Total Global Industrial Batteries Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Global Snapshot

Total Global Industrial Batteries Market - Revenue Forecast by End-user Segment

Revenue Forecast by End-user Segment

End-user Segment Revenue Forecast Discussion

5. MARKET SHARE AND COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS - TOTAL INDUSTRIAL BATTERIES MARKET

Competitive Analysis - Market Share

Market Share Analysis

EnerSys

GS Yuasa Corporation

Exide Technologies

SAFT Batteries

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Battery Chemistries Feasibility Analysis

6. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION

Growth Opportunity 1 - Emerging Business Models

Growth Opportunity 2 - Geographic Expansion

Growth Opportunity 3 - Innovation in Current Offerings

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. TELECOM AND DATA COMMUNICATION SEGMENT BREAKDOWN

Telecom and Data Communication Segment - Market Engineering Measurements

Telecom and Data Communication Segment - Revenue Forecast and YoY Growth Rate

Telecom and Data Communication Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion

Telecom and Data Communication Segment - Revenue Forecast by Region

Telecom and Data Communication Segment - Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

Telecom and Data Communication Segment - Distribution Channel Structure

Telecom and Data Communication Segment - Distribution Channel Structure Discussion

Telecom and Data Communication Segment - Penetration Analysis of Batteries by Chemistry Type

Telecom and Data Communication Segment - Penetration Analysis of Batteries by Chemistry Type Discussion

8. UPS/BACKUP SEGMENT BREAKDOWN

UPS/Backup Segment - Market Engineering Measurements

UPS/Backup Segment - Revenue Forecast and YoY Growth Rate

UPS/Backup Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion

UPS/Backup Segment - Revenue Forecast by Region

UPS/Backup Segment - Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

UPS/Backup Segment - Distribution Channel Structure

UPS/Backup Segment - Penetration Analysis of Batteries by Chemistry Type

UPS/Backup Segment - Penetration Analysis of Batteries by Chemistry Type Discussion

9. INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT SEGMENT BREAKDOWN

Industrial Equipment Segment - Market Engineering Measurements

Industrial Equipment Segment - Revenue Forecast and YoY Growth Rate

Industrial Equipment Segment - Percent Contribution by Sub-segment

Industrial Equipment Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion

Industrial Equipment Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion (continued)

Industrial Equipment Segment - Revenue Forecast by Region

Industrial Equipment Segment - Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

Industrial Equipment Segment - Distribution Channel Structure

Industrial Equipment Segment - Distribution Channel Structure Discussion

Industrial Equipment Segment - Penetration Analysis of Batteries by Chemistry Type

Industrial Equipment Segment - Penetration Analysis of Batteries by Chemistry Type Discussion

10. MARINE SUB-SEGMENT BREAKDOWN

Market Overview - Definitions

Market Overview - End-user Application

Marine Sub -segment Breakdown

-segment Breakdown Marine Sub -segment - Market Engineering Measurements

-segment - Market Engineering Measurements Key Competitors - Commercial Vessel Market

Marine Battery Sub-segment - Revenue Forecast and YoY Growth Rate

Marine Battery Sub-segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion

Marine Battery Sub-segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion (continued)

Marine Battery Sub-segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion (continued)

Marine Battery Sub-segment - Penetration Analysis of Batteries by Chemistry Type

Marine Battery Sub-segment - Penetration Analysis of Batteries by Chemistry Type Discussion

Qualitative Information on Retrofitting in Vessels and New Builds

Ships Applicable for Battery/Hybrid Propulsion

Status of Hybrid and Battery Ships Today

11. MEDICAL DEVICES SEGMENT BREAKDOWN

Medical Devices Segment - Market Engineering Measurements

Medical Devices Segment - Revenue Forecast and YoY Growth Rate

Medical Devices Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion

Medical Devices Segment - Revenue Forecast by Region

Medical Devices Segment - Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

Medical Devices Segment - Distribution Channel Structure

Medical Devices Segment Distribution - Channel Structure Discussion

Medical Devices Segment - Penetration Analysis of Batteries by Chemistry Type

Medical Devices Segment - Penetration Analysis of Batteries by Chemistry Type Discussion

12. AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE EQUIPMENT SEGMENT BREAKDOWN

Aerospace and Defense Equipment Segment - Market Engineering Measurements

Aerospace and Defense Equipment Segment - Revenue Forecast and YoY Growth Rate

Aerospace and Defense Equipment Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion

Aerospace and Defense Equipment Segment - Revenue Forecast by Region

Aerospace and Defense Equipment Segment - Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

Aerospace and Defense Equipment Segment - Distribution Channel Structure

Aerospace and Defense Equipment Segment - Distribution Channel Structure Discussion

Aerospace and Defense Equipment Segment - Penetration Analysis of Batteries by Chemistry Type

Aerospace and Defense Equipment Segment - Penetration Analysis of Batteries by Chemistry Type Discussion

13. BATTERY ENERGY STORAGE FOR GRID APPLICATIONS SEGMENT BREAKDOWN

Battery Energy Storage for Grid Applications Segment - Market Engineering Measurements

Battery Energy Storage for Grid Applications Segment - Revenue Forecast and YoY Growth Rate

Battery Energy Storage for Grid Applications Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion

Battery Energy Storage for Grid Applications Segment - Revenue Forecast by Region

Battery Energy Storage for Grid Applications Segment - Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

Battery Energy Storage for Grid Applications Segment - Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion (continued)

Battery Energy Storage for Grid Applications Segment - Distribution Channel Structure

Battery Energy Storage for Grid Applications Segment - Distribution Channel Structure Discussion

Grid Level Energy Storage for Grid Applications Segment - Penetration Analysis of Batteries by Chemistry Type

Grid Level Energy Storage for Grid Applications Segment - Penetration Analysis of Batteries by Chemistry Type Discussion

14. ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES FOR LITHIUM ION IN DIFFERENT END-USER SEGMENTS

Most Attractive Countries for Lithium ion Technology Adoption

Major Lithium Battery Market Participants

15. REGIONAL ANALYSIS - NORTH AMERICA

North America Breakdown

North America Industrial Batteries Market - Revenue Forecast and YoY Growth Rate

North America Industrial Batteries Market - Revenue Forecast Discussion

Key US Policies for Energy Storage

Market Share Analysis

North America - Competitive Environment

- Competitive Environment North America - Major Market Participants

16. REGIONAL ANALYSIS - EUROPE

EU Breakdown

EU Industrial Batteries Market - Revenue Forecast and YoY Growth Rate

EU Industrial Batteries Market - Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share Analysis

EU - Competitive Environment

EU - Major Market Participants

17. REGIONAL ANALYSIS - ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific Breakdown

Asia-Pacific Industrial Batteries Market - Revenue Forecast and YoY Growth Rate

Asia-Pacific Industrial Batteries Market - Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share Analysis

Asia-Pacific - Competitive Environment

- Competitive Environment Asia-Pacific - Major Market Participants

18. REST OF THE WORLD ANALYSIS

ROW Breakdown

ROW Industrial Batteries Market - Revenue Forecast and YoY Growth Rate

ROW Industrial Batteries Market - Revenue Forecast Discussion

19. THE LAST WORD

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

20. APPENDIX



Companies Mentioned



Amara Raja

BYD

C&D Tech

Coslight

Eagle Picher

East Penn

Exide

Exide Industries

GS Yuasa

Harbin Coslight

Hoppecke

Johnson Controls

Kokam

LG Chem

Narada

Northstar

Panasonic

SAFT

Samsung SDI

Shin Kobe

Trojan

Ultralife

VARTA Microbattery

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rscsj4/global_industrial?w=5





