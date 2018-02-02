Global Industrial Battery Market, 2014-2018 & Forecasts to 2023 - Key Players are EnerSys, Exide Technologies, SAFT, and GS Yuasa

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Industrial Battery Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial battery market is a well-established one which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2014 and 2023
The major factors driving industrial batteries are the surging demand from energy storage and stationary applications, reinforced by advancements in battery technology. Industrial batteries for grid storage represent a unique asset in the midst of the rising demand for electricity and the increasing penetration of renewable energy resources.
Overall, the demand for lead acid batteries is expected to remain stable throughout the forecast period despite the rapid proliferation of lithium ion and primary lithium batteries, particularly in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and energy storage segments. The Asia Pacific region is set to witness the highest growth rate in the industrial battery market during the forecast period, although North America is also forecast to make steady revenue contributions. Market trends are analyzed for the period 2014 to 2023, with the base year being 2016.
Drivers and restraints, competitive analysis, market trends, growth opportunities, battery chemistries geographical trends, and revenue forecasts for the period 2014 to 2023 are also provided. The market is analyzed holistically through two main segments: battery chemistry and end user application. The major end user applications include batteries for telecom and data communication, UPS/backup, industrial equipment, aerospace and defense, medical, and battery energy storage for grid applications. Various battery chemistries such as lead acid, lithium ion, primary lithium, nickel-based, and emerging chemistries are discussed.
The study includes profiles of key players in the global industrial battery market including EnerSys, Exide Technologies, SAFT, and GS Yuasa. In addition to industry challenges, drivers and restraints, this study also highlights certain upcoming technology trends. I Further to market growth and trend analysis, the study also identifies and evaluates growth opportunities in this market and how companies can capitalize on these emerging opportunities.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the major trends in the industrial batteries market and at what rate will it continue to grow?
- How are end user and geographic segmentations expected to change with the changing industry dynamics?
- How will the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities alter the market dynamics and analysis of the trends?
- What are the kinds of products that industry participants are developing to meet the needs of customers?
- Who are the major competitors in this market and how will the structure of the market change with time?
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Market Overview - Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Segmentation based on End-user Segment
- Segmentation Based on Battery Chemistry
3. DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS - TOTAL INDUSTRIAL BATTERIES MARKET
4. FORECASTS AND TRENDS - TOTAL INDUSTRIAL BATTERY MARKET
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Total Global Industrial Batteries Market - Revenue Forecast and YoY Growth Rate
- Total Global Industrial Batteries Market - Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Lead Acid Batteries - Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Lithium ion Batteries - Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Nickel-based Batteries - Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Total Global Industrial Batteries Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Global Snapshot
- Total Global Industrial Batteries Market - Revenue Forecast by End-user Segment
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Segment
- End-user Segment Revenue Forecast Discussion
5. MARKET SHARE AND COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS - TOTAL INDUSTRIAL BATTERIES MARKET
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- EnerSys
- GS Yuasa Corporation
- Exide Technologies
- SAFT Batteries
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Battery Chemistries Feasibility Analysis
6. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Emerging Business Models
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Geographic Expansion
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Innovation in Current Offerings
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. TELECOM AND DATA COMMUNICATION SEGMENT BREAKDOWN
- Telecom and Data Communication Segment - Market Engineering Measurements
- Telecom and Data Communication Segment - Revenue Forecast and YoY Growth Rate
- Telecom and Data Communication Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Telecom and Data Communication Segment - Revenue Forecast by Region
- Telecom and Data Communication Segment - Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion
- Telecom and Data Communication Segment - Distribution Channel Structure
- Telecom and Data Communication Segment - Distribution Channel Structure Discussion
- Telecom and Data Communication Segment - Penetration Analysis of Batteries by Chemistry Type
- Telecom and Data Communication Segment - Penetration Analysis of Batteries by Chemistry Type Discussion
8. UPS/BACKUP SEGMENT BREAKDOWN
- UPS/Backup Segment - Market Engineering Measurements
- UPS/Backup Segment - Revenue Forecast and YoY Growth Rate
- UPS/Backup Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- UPS/Backup Segment - Revenue Forecast by Region
- UPS/Backup Segment - Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion
- UPS/Backup Segment - Distribution Channel Structure
- UPS/Backup Segment - Penetration Analysis of Batteries by Chemistry Type
- UPS/Backup Segment - Penetration Analysis of Batteries by Chemistry Type Discussion
9. INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT SEGMENT BREAKDOWN
- Industrial Equipment Segment - Market Engineering Measurements
- Industrial Equipment Segment - Revenue Forecast and YoY Growth Rate
- Industrial Equipment Segment - Percent Contribution by Sub-segment
- Industrial Equipment Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Industrial Equipment Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion (continued)
- Industrial Equipment Segment - Revenue Forecast by Region
- Industrial Equipment Segment - Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion
- Industrial Equipment Segment - Distribution Channel Structure
- Industrial Equipment Segment - Distribution Channel Structure Discussion
- Industrial Equipment Segment - Penetration Analysis of Batteries by Chemistry Type
- Industrial Equipment Segment - Penetration Analysis of Batteries by Chemistry Type Discussion
10. MARINE SUB-SEGMENT BREAKDOWN
- Market Overview - Definitions
- Market Overview - End-user Application
- Marine Sub-segment Breakdown
- Marine Sub-segment - Market Engineering Measurements
- Key Competitors - Commercial Vessel Market
- Marine Battery Sub-segment - Revenue Forecast and YoY Growth Rate
- Marine Battery Sub-segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Marine Battery Sub-segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion (continued)
- Marine Battery Sub-segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion (continued)
- Marine Battery Sub-segment - Penetration Analysis of Batteries by Chemistry Type
- Marine Battery Sub-segment - Penetration Analysis of Batteries by Chemistry Type Discussion
- Qualitative Information on Retrofitting in Vessels and New Builds
- Ships Applicable for Battery/Hybrid Propulsion
- Status of Hybrid and Battery Ships Today
11. MEDICAL DEVICES SEGMENT BREAKDOWN
- Medical Devices Segment - Market Engineering Measurements
- Medical Devices Segment - Revenue Forecast and YoY Growth Rate
- Medical Devices Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Medical Devices Segment - Revenue Forecast by Region
- Medical Devices Segment - Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion
- Medical Devices Segment - Distribution Channel Structure
- Medical Devices Segment Distribution - Channel Structure Discussion
- Medical Devices Segment - Penetration Analysis of Batteries by Chemistry Type
- Medical Devices Segment - Penetration Analysis of Batteries by Chemistry Type Discussion
12. AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE EQUIPMENT SEGMENT BREAKDOWN
- Aerospace and Defense Equipment Segment - Market Engineering Measurements
- Aerospace and Defense Equipment Segment - Revenue Forecast and YoY Growth Rate
- Aerospace and Defense Equipment Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Aerospace and Defense Equipment Segment - Revenue Forecast by Region
- Aerospace and Defense Equipment Segment - Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion
- Aerospace and Defense Equipment Segment - Distribution Channel Structure
- Aerospace and Defense Equipment Segment - Distribution Channel Structure Discussion
- Aerospace and Defense Equipment Segment - Penetration Analysis of Batteries by Chemistry Type
- Aerospace and Defense Equipment Segment - Penetration Analysis of Batteries by Chemistry Type Discussion
13. BATTERY ENERGY STORAGE FOR GRID APPLICATIONS SEGMENT BREAKDOWN
- Battery Energy Storage for Grid Applications Segment - Market Engineering Measurements
- Battery Energy Storage for Grid Applications Segment - Revenue Forecast and YoY Growth Rate
- Battery Energy Storage for Grid Applications Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Battery Energy Storage for Grid Applications Segment - Revenue Forecast by Region
- Battery Energy Storage for Grid Applications Segment - Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion
- Battery Energy Storage for Grid Applications Segment - Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion (continued)
- Battery Energy Storage for Grid Applications Segment - Distribution Channel Structure
- Battery Energy Storage for Grid Applications Segment - Distribution Channel Structure Discussion
- Grid Level Energy Storage for Grid Applications Segment - Penetration Analysis of Batteries by Chemistry Type
- Grid Level Energy Storage for Grid Applications Segment - Penetration Analysis of Batteries by Chemistry Type Discussion
14. ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES FOR LITHIUM ION IN DIFFERENT END-USER SEGMENTS
- Most Attractive Countries for Lithium ion Technology Adoption
- Major Lithium Battery Market Participants
15. REGIONAL ANALYSIS - NORTH AMERICA
- North America Breakdown
- North America Industrial Batteries Market - Revenue Forecast and YoY Growth Rate
- North America Industrial Batteries Market - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Key US Policies for Energy Storage
- Market Share Analysis
- North America - Competitive Environment
- North America - Major Market Participants
16. REGIONAL ANALYSIS - EUROPE
- EU Breakdown
- EU Industrial Batteries Market - Revenue Forecast and YoY Growth Rate
- EU Industrial Batteries Market - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share Analysis
- EU - Competitive Environment
- EU - Major Market Participants
17. REGIONAL ANALYSIS - ASIA-PACIFIC
- Asia-Pacific Breakdown
- Asia-Pacific Industrial Batteries Market - Revenue Forecast and YoY Growth Rate
- Asia-Pacific Industrial Batteries Market - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share Analysis
- Asia-Pacific - Competitive Environment
- Asia-Pacific - Major Market Participants
18. REST OF THE WORLD ANALYSIS
- ROW Breakdown
- ROW Industrial Batteries Market - Revenue Forecast and YoY Growth Rate
- ROW Industrial Batteries Market - Revenue Forecast Discussion
19. THE LAST WORD
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
20. APPENDIX
Companies Mentioned
- Amara Raja
- BYD
- C&D Tech
- Coslight
- Eagle Picher
- East Penn
- Exide
- Exide Industries
- GS Yuasa
- Harbin Coslight
- Hoppecke
- Johnson Controls
- Kokam
- LG Chem
- Narada
- Northstar
- Panasonic
- SAFT
- Samsung SDI
- Shin Kobe
- Trojan
- Ultralife
- VARTA Microbattery
