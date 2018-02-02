MP Management Announces Acquisition of Factor Chosen Model Management Network

LONDON, February 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MP Management, the international talent and modelling network, today announces the acquisition of Factor Chosen Model Management. The agencies will become part of the MP Management network of talent and modelling agencies currently based in Paris, Milan, Miami, Stockholm, and with a strategic partnership with Modellink in Gothenburg.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/637141/MP_Management_Logo.jpg )

Factor Chosen Model Management is an innovative boutique agency with a legacy spanning three decades in the fashion industry, with offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and Atlanta. Under the leadership of Jane Stewart, the depth in experience of the team provides the foundation for delivering the highest standards of service to a diverse client and talent roster in the US.

Commenting on the announcement, CEO of MP Management, Matteo Puglisi, said:

"I am delighted about this acquisition. It is a further demonstration of the success of our independent network strategy. Factor Chosen is a wonderful, established and leading brand in the US market and fits perfectly with the growth strategy of the MP Management network.

Acquiring the Factor Chosen network will enable us to strengthen our presence in the U.S. market and will also provide us with great scouting capabilities. It's a fantastic opportunity to continue building excellent relationships with our clients and partner agencies. I look forward to welcoming them in to the MP Management family.

2018 promises to be a very exciting year for the agency and we will announce some exciting developments that support our ambition to become a digital leader in the sector."

Speaking on behalf of Factor Chosen, President Jane Stewart said:

"This announcement presents our agency with exciting synergies within the MP Management network and I look forward to working with the team as we head towards a new chapter for the agency. I will continue working with the US agencies in a consulting role to ensure a smooth transition."

Renaming of Milan and Miami agencies

As part of the growth strategy of the MP Management network, MP Management will introduce a consistent naming structure for the local offices. Therefore, effective immediately, MP Management in Milan becomes MP Milano and MP Mega Miami becomes MP Miami.

MP Management, established in 2008, is owned by Silva International Investments, an investment company which manages assets across multiple sectors including media, sport, entertainment, fashion, technology and real estate.