sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

122,46 Euro		-2,30
-1,84 %
WKN: 813307 ISIN: US00508Y1029 Ticker-Symbol: AQ8 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ACUITY BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACUITY BRANDS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
119,41
120,10
20:26
119,59
120,36
20:26
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACUITY BRANDS INC
ACUITY BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACUITY BRANDS INC122,46-1,84 %