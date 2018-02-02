Birmingham, Alabama, 2018-02-02 21:14 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drummond Company, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Paulo Gonzalez as Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility.



Paulo has been at Drummond for more than 6 years, having previously served as Director of Corporate Social Responsibility and Manager of Public Relations, where he helped start both departments. Paulo has also been in charge of all of Drummond's publications, websites and the annual Drummond Ltd. Sustainability Report. Before joining Drummond, Paulo was a Legislative Assistant at Balch & Bingham's government affairs office in Washington D.C.



Paulo holds a Master's degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and International Relations from the University of Alabama.



Paulo's new role will focus on leading the further development of the Corporate Social Responsibility strategy in the United States and Colombia, along with communicating with key stakeholders throughout the world and designing relevant CSR goals, policies and programs.



