Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Invitation Homes Inc. - INVH

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Invitation Homes Inc. ("Invitation Homes" or the "Company") (NYSE: INVH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Invitation Homes and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 19, 2017, post-market, Invitation Homes disclosed receipt of a letter from the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, "stating that it is conducting an investigation captioned 'In the Matter of Certain Single Family Rental Securitizations.' The letter enclosed a subpoena that requests the production of certain documents and communications related to [Invitation Homes'] (and its predecessor's) Securitizations, including, without limitation, those related to [broker price opinions] provided on properties included in the Securitizations."

Following this disclosure, Invitation Homes' share price fell $0.53, or 2.3%, to close at $22.47 on September 20, 2017.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP