SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'category management study on the retail sector'. A renowned multi-brand retailer with an international presence was facing difficulties in developing marketing tools to expand their business further. The client wanted to identify the need to increase the contribution of procurement delivered to the business. Additionally, the multi-brand retailer wanted to gain insights into ways of making necessary changes while operating in a fast-paced and highly competitive environment.

Category Management Solution Assists a Prominent Multi-Brand Retailer to Improve their Supplier Selection Decisions

According to procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "The growing incidence of improved lifestyles around the world is encouraging the growth of the retail industry amid fluctuating consumer preferences and rising consumer spending habits."

In the retail industry, leading multi-brand retailers are focusing on leveraging the use of category management solutions to boost the overall business performance. The category management solutions offered assisted the client in maintaining operational delivery and steady supply. Moreover, the client also benefited from the development of marketing tools and a long-term category vision which helped them to expand their business and increase savings.

The category management solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge assisted the client in acknowledging the right strategies that could address business requirements tied to the categories. Also, with the recommended standardized processes and training to support the adoption of new practices, the client was able to increase their capabilities and measure the performance at functional, executive, and category levels.

The category management solutions offered benefits that assisted the client to:

Reduce source-to-pay cycle times

Eliminate commercial risk and robustly manage the categories with customers

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

