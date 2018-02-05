sprite-preloader
Montag, 05.02.2018

4,32 Euro
+1,53 %
WKN: A0LCQJ ISIN: NL0000335578 
05.02.2018 | 07:28
(3 Leser)
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

BinckBank N.V.: BinckBank ends 2017 with strong quarterly earnings (EPS 17Q4 € 0.16)

  • Adjusted net earnings per share for 2017 € 0.52 (2016: € 0.45)
  • Adjusted net result for 2017 up 15% to € 34.9 million
  • Proposed dividend for 2017 € 0.26 per share (final dividend € 0.23 per share)
  • Net interest income from mortgages and collateralised loans higher than in previous year
  • Performance fee for Alex Vermogensbeheer in 2017 € 1.9 million
  • Transaction fees for turbos abolished, financing level and turbo income rise
  • BinckBank makes securities lending accessible for private investors
  • BinckBank sells associate Able Holding B.V.
Click here for the full press release (http://hugin.info/130685/R/2165894/833417.pdf)


Source: BinckBank N.V. via Globenewswire

