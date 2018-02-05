BinckBank N.V.: BinckBank ends 2017 with strong quarterly earnings (EPS 17Q4 € 0.16)

Adjusted net earnings per share for 2017 € 0.52 (2016: € 0.45)

Adjusted net result for 2017 up 15% to € 34.9 million

Proposed dividend for 2017 € 0.26 per share (final dividend € 0.23 per share)

Net interest income from mortgages and collateralised loans higher than in previous year

Performance fee for Alex Vermogensbeheer in 2017 € 1.9 million

Transaction fees for turbos abolished, financing level and turbo income rise

BinckBank makes securities lending accessible for private investors

BinckBank sells associate Able Holding B.V.

Click here for the full press release (http://hugin.info/130685/R/2165894/833417.pdf)



