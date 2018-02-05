Wirecard Launches the New Wirecard ePOS App and Offers Stationary Retailers a Digital Payment Ecosystem on Mobile Devices

ASCHHEIM, Germany, February 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

With the mobile digital platform Wirecard ePOS App , stationary merchants gain access to popular international payment options and value-added services

The Wirecard ePOS App will be available to all Android and iOS users starting in mid-February

Wirecard, the leading specialist in digital financial technology, announced today the launch of the new mobile solution Wirecard ePOS App for the acceptance of common international payment methods on mobile devices for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The new digital platform gives customers the choice of a wide selection of classic and alternative payment methods.

Thanks to Wirecard's fast new solution, which can be used on smartphones and tablets, retailers can now easily integrate payment methods into their existing infrastructure. Common international payment options also include the most popular forms of payment from Asia, allowing stationary retailers to internationalize their payment options with just a few clicks. The app is compatible with existing Wirecard solutions and can also accept mobile NFC payments.

In addition, the Wirecard ePOS App offers a range of digital value-added services. Thanks to the user-friendly sales history, Wirecard's customers can accurately monitor sales histories and manage all sales activities, allowing them to build up a comprehensive customer analysis.

Alexander Hahn, Vice President POS Retail Solutions at Wirecard, says: "The end user's payment experience plays a key role in merchant sales. Topics such as conversion rates and customer journeys are constantly gaining in importance. We took up these challenges and are proud to offer retailers a state-of-the-art mobile app solution that gives them real-time access to internationally accepted payment methods. Because of its ease-of-use, the app solution is attractive to every SME. Thanks to the Wirecard ePOS App, our customers can now gain a better understanding of the needs of their target groups and thus increase their sales rates."

The Wirecard ePOS App is available to retailers in the Google Play Store and iOS Store beginning on 15th February 2018.

