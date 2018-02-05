sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

GAM Holding AG: INVITATION 2017 FULL-YEAR RESULTS GAM HOLDING AG

GAM Holding AG / INVITATION 2017 FULL-YEAR RESULTS GAM HOLDING AG . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GAM

Thursday, 1 March 2018, 9:00am (CET) - presentation for media, analysts and investors

Dear Sir/Madam

GAM cordially invites you to attend the presentation of its 2017 full-year results which will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 1 March 2018
Time: 9:00am CET (8:00am GMT, 3:00am EST)
Location: Renaissance Zurich Tower Hotel, Room Bavaria AB, 1st floor, Turbinenstrasse 20, 8005 Zurich

The results will be presented by Group CEO Alexander Friedman and Group CFO Richard McNamara.

Please indicate if you would like to attend the presentation by completing and returning the attached registration form (https://www.gam.com/en/2017-full-year-results) or by replying to this email (mailto:media@gam.com'subject=Registration%20-%202017%20full-year%20results%20of%20GAM%20Holding%20AG) invitation by 17 February 2018.

Telephone dial-in facilities and a live webcast will be available for those who are unable to attend the event.

Detailed information on the 2017 full-year results of GAM will be available on www.gam.com (http://www.gam.com) from 7:00am CET on Thursday, 1 March 2018.

Kind regards,

Elena Logutenkova
Media Relations
GAM Holding AG 		Patrick Zuppiger
Investor Relations
GAM Holding AG
To listen in to the presentation by telephone:
UK Free Phone 0800 358 6377
UK Local +44 (0)330 336 9105
USA Free Phone 800 239 9838
Switzerland Local +41 (0)44 580 7206
Germany Local +49 (0)69 2222 13420

Please provide the code 5543318 when requested. Please dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation in order to register. Telephone participants will have the opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.

Presentation playback:
UK Local +44 (0) 207 660 0134
UK Free Phone 0 808 101 1153
USA Local +1 719-457-0820
USA Free Phone 888-203-1112
Switzerland Local +41 (0) 22 567 5709
Germany Local +49 (0) 69 2000 1800

Please enter the code 5543318 when requested. This playback facility will be available after the presentation until 4 March 2018 at 1:00pm CET.

To watch the webcast of the presentation:
The webcast will be accessible, both live and as a replay, on www.gam.com (http://www.gam.com), along with the accompanying presentation slides. Please note that there will be no facility to ask questions via the webcast. You will need to log in and register prior to the event.

Investor distribution list:
If you wish to be removed from the distribution list, please email us at media@gam.com (mailto:media@gam.com'subject=Unsubscribe - 2017 Full-Year Results of GAM Holding AG)

Online Version (https://marketing.gam.com/Content/ContinentalEurope/Email-Marketing/documents/FYR2017.html)| Unsubscribe (https://www.gam.com/en/our-company-content/investor-relations/subscribe-to-news/)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: GAM Holding AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

GAM Holding AG
Hardstrasse 201 Zürich Switzerland

ISIN: CH0102659627;



