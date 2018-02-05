Referring to a press release from SAS AB, the Board of Directors has resolved on a partial compulsory redemption of not more than 4,900,000 preference shares,corresponding to 7 out of 10 outstanding preference shares, with effect from February 9, 2018.



Last day to sell preference shares and not be included in the February 7, redemption procedure 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Record date for the redemption February 9, 2018 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information about the redemption procedure, please see SAS AB's press release published on January 29, 2018.