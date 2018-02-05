Siemens Finance Week in a Nutshell

MUNICH, February 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

From February 5-9 , discussions about the role that financing plays in digitalization and sustainability will be held each day

Events in Erlangen ( Feb. 5 / small and medium-sized enterprises and digitalization), Dubai ( Feb. 7 / the sustainable energy industry) and New York ( Feb. 8 / infrastructure for cities)

Online topic days with a new study on hurdles to investment in digitalization ( Feb. 6 ) and the implementation of sustainable projects in challenging regions ( Feb. 9 )

All information will be provided in real time on Twitter under the hashtag FinanceWeek - including a Twitter Periscope live stream from Erlangen, Germany , on Monday, February 5, 2018 , 15:45pm CET : http://www.twitter.com/siemens_SFS

During the week of February 5-9, Siemens is exploring a core topic each day that companies can use to add new momentum to the digital transformation and the transition to increased sustainability: The week began on Monday, February 5, with a podium discussion in Erlangen about financing models for the future of manufacturing. On Tuesday, February 6, discussions will tackle the challenges associated with the digital transformation. In addition, a new study containing a specific plan for introducing Industryie 4.0 in small and medium-sized enterprises will be presented. On Wednesday, February 7, the Siemens Finance Week will make a stop in Dubai to discuss how the future of energy production can be achieved. On Thursday, February 8, it will move to New York where discussion partners will talk about ways that investors can help cities achieve sustainable growth. The week will be concluded on Friday with answers to the question regarding how financing expertise can help bring complex and dynamic projects to fruition around the world.

You will find real-time updates about Siemens Finance Week on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/siemens_SFS / hashtag FinanceWeek

as well as on http://www.siemens.com/financeweek

