The decorated PV pioneer will step aside from his role as Trina Solar's VP and chief scientist on February 12 in order to devote more time to his family life.Dr. Pierre Verlinden, Trina Solar's chief scientist and decorated veteran of the solar PV industry, is to retire from the Chinese vertically integrated solar company later this month. In an email, the scientist wrote that he will be reducing his working hours in order to spend more time with his family. Verlinden's last day working at Trina Solar's Changzhou R&D HQ will be February 12, before which time he will return to his home in Australia. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...