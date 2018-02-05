PHILADELPHIA, 2018-02-05 13:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), a fully integrated gene therapy company dedicated to challenging the inevitability of genetic disease, today announced that members of company management or investigators will participate in upcoming conferences in February:



European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD), at the Palacio Municipal Congress Centre in Madrid, Spain



• Spencer K. Sullivan, M.D., hematologist and clinical investigator, Mississippi Center for Advanced Medicine, will present previously disclosed data on Friday, Feb. 9, at 12:45 p.m. CET, on:



-- SPK-9001: Adeno-associated Virus Mediated Gene Transfer for Hemophilia B - Sustained FIX Activity and Persistent Prophylactic Benefit at 1 Year -- SPK-8011: Preliminary Results from a Phase 1/2 Trial of Investigational Gene Therapy for Hemophilia A



BIO CEO and Investor Conference, at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York



• Jeffrey D. Marrazzo, chief executive officer, will conduct a fireside chat on Monday, Feb. 12, at 10:30 a.m. ET



Additionally, company management will participate in the following investor conferences:



• SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Orphan Drug Day on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York • Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, Feb. 15, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York. Presentation scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET • RBC Capital Markets Healthcare Conference on Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York. Presentation scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET



About Spark Therapeutics At Spark Therapeutics, a fully integrated company committed to discovering, developing and delivering gene therapies, we challenge the inevitability of genetic diseases, including blindness, hemophilia and neurodegenerative diseases. We have successfully applied our technology in the first FDA-approved gene therapy in the U.S. for a genetic disease, and currently have three programs in clinical trials, including product candidates that have shown promising early results in patients with hemophilia. At Spark, we see the path to a world where no life is limited by genetic disease. For more information, visit www.sparktx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.



