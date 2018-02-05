Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Dime Community Reported Q4 FY17 and Full FY17 Results

Stock Monitor: Anchor Bancorp Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, Dime Community's total interest income grew to $54.59 million from $51.79 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's total interest expenses also increased to $15.86 million in Q4 FY17 from $13.89 million in Q4 FY16. Dime Community's net interest income rose to $38.73 million during the reported quarter from $37.90 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's net interest income after provision for credit losses grew to $39.73 million in Q4 FY17 from $37.37 million in the year ago same quarter. Meanwhile, the Company's total non-interest income was $13.71 million during Q4 FY17 compared to $1.82 million in Q4 FY16.

The bank holding Company reported a net income of $15.42 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $0.73 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted net income came in at $12.83 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $12.05 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16.

For the full year FY17, the Company posted a net interest income after provision for credit losses of $152.21 million versus $141.37 million in the last year. Dime Community's total non-interest income during FY17 was $21.51 million compared to $75.93 million in FY16. Additionally, the Company reported an adjusted net income of $48.52 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to $46.35 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, in FY16.

Earnings Metrics

During the reported quarter, the Company posted an adjusted return on average assets of 0.80% versus 0.82% in the prior year's comparable quarter. The return on average common equity was 8.66% in Q4 FY17 compared to 8.60% in Q4 FY16. Moreover, return on average tangible common equity was 9.56% for the reported quarter compared to 9.55% in Q4 FY16.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 55.63% in Q4 FY17 compared to 46.10% in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted net interest margin was 2.50% during Q4 FY17 versus 2.67% in Q4 FY16. The tangible book value per share was $14.51 at December 31, 2017, compared to $13.62 as on December 31, 2016. During Q4 FY17, common equity tier 1 capital ratio came in at 11.74% compared to 11.44% as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, tier 1 leverage capital stood at 8.61% as on December 31, 2017, compared to 10.03% as on December 31, 2017.

Balance Sheet Analyzed

Dime Community's average real estate loans balance stood at $5.82 billion the end of Q4 FY17 compared to $5.56 billion in Q4 FY16. Total average interest-earnings assets were $6.20 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, versus $5.69 billion recorded in the prior year's corresponding period. Additionally, yield on total average interest-earnings assets was 3.52% for the year ended December 31, 2017, compared to 3.64% in the year ago.

Average balance of total deposits increased to $4.05 billion in Q4 FY17 from $4.01 billion in Q4 FY16. The cost on total deposits was 0.98% in Q4 FY17, up from 0.93% in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, loan to deposit ratio was 127.2% as on December 31, 2017, compared to 128.33% as on December 31, 2016.

Non-performing assets totaled $0.53 million, or 0.01% of total loans, at December 31, 2017, versus $4.24 million, or 0.08% of total loans, at December 31, 2016. The allowance for loan losses was $21.03 million, or 0.38% of total loans, at December 31, 2017, compared to $20.54 million, or 0.36% of total loans, at December 31, 2016.

Dividend and Share Repurchase

In a separate press release on January 25, 2018, Dime Community's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on February 13, 2018, to all stockholders of record as of February 06, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 02, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Dime Community Bancshares' stock was marginally down 0.52%, ending the trading session at $19.15.

Volume traded for the day: 241.36 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 178.16 thousand shares.

After last Friday's close, Dime Community Bancshares' market cap was at $720.42 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.84.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.92%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Savings & Loans industry.

