Active-Investors: Wired News - Ctrip's Tours4fun Acquires Stake In Indian B2B Venture Travstarz Global

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 05, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Ctrip.com International, Ltd (NASDAQ: CTRP). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CTRP as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On February 02, 2018, the Company's subsidiary, Tours4fun, acquired India's Top B2B Company Travstarz Global Group ("Travstarz"). This acquisition marks Tours4fun's entry in the global B2B travel market. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Ctrip.com International most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CTRP

Pankaj Nagpal and Sucheta Nagpal, the founders of Travstarz made this announcement. Both of them will continue to lead the Company as the Managing Director and Director & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), respectively. The parties, however, did not disclose any further details about the deal.

Travstarz, An Established Player in Indian B2B Travel Industry

Travstarz is a multi-award winning Company offering exclusive and dedicated B2B solutions in the Travel and Tourism industry. Pankaj Nagpal and Sucheta Nagpal founded the Company in 2009. The group grew extensively over the past few years and has now become the leading Indian wholesaler for all major luxury hotel brands across the globe. It has an established name in the Indian B2B travel industry and has strong links with all travel agents; tour operators; meetings, incentives, conferences, and events (MICE) organizers; and corporate companies.

Its destination management company (DMC) operations includes Thailand, Mauritius, Maldives, Seychelles, Singapore, Malaysia, Eastern Europe, Azerbaijan, and United Arab Emirates.

Tours4fun Positions Itself for the Global B2B Travel Market

Tours4fun is a an online travel booking site which offers a wide range of tours, activities, and vacation packages to customers all over the world. It specifically designs flexible tour packages that save travelers time and money by collaborating with local travel experts worldwide. Since 2006, the Company has helped over 1.8 million people travel around the world.

Tours4fun has entered into the B2B market with the launch of RezB2B Global Ltd, which is a full service online platform for travel agencies and DMCs to share their services around the world. It has a worldwide inventory of tours, sight-seeing, and transfers over the last 10 years with more than 10,000 global suppliers on the system. Following the acquisition, Travstarz will merge its platform TravelrezOnline with RezB2B. This will help Tours4fun to expand its B2B interests in India and other adjoining areas.

Kevin Du, CEO of RezB2B Global, highlighted that Tours4fun intended to expand in the Indian B2B travel industry by partnering with a strong Company with an established presence. He believes Travstarz is an ideal partner for Tours4fun, given its strong business background, in-house IT team, and clear vision for the future. Looking ahead, the Company plans to acquire more Companies in the global B2B market beyond India.

Travstarz to Leverage Tour4fun's Global Capabilities

As a result of the alliance with Tours4fun, Travstarz will get a greater scope to expand as it will get access to latest technology and a wide range of products and global markets. Travelrezonline.com will be merged with Rezb2b.com and all further developments will be jointly done by Indian and global IT Teams to offer an advanced online B2B system with worldwide inventory of flights, hotels, packages, transfers and sight-seeing, visas, travel insurance, and Forex.

Through the merged platform, the Companies will provide complete IT Solutions for travel agents, DMCs, and hoteliers to seamlessly manage their own content online apart from offering them a huge platform to sell their products to a worldwide audience. Thus, this technology driven product has the potential to transform the way travel businesses are run across the globe.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 02, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Ctrip.com International's stock marginally dropped 0.80%, ending the trading session at $46.87.

Volume traded for the day: 5.67 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 4.88 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.58%; past twelve-month period - up 9.53%; and year-to-date - up 6.28%

After last Friday's close, Ctrip.com International's market cap was at $24.74 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 73.93.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Lodging industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors