Alpha Grid Launches Crypto-content Division

LONDON, February 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Alpha Grid is excited to announce the launch of its Crypto-content division - an offshoot of the Specialist Financial Content division launched successfully in 2016 under the leadership of Satwant Pandher.

"We seek to be the content partner of choice for the full cryptocurrency ecosystem," said Roslyn Shaw, Founder and Manager Director of Alpha Grid. "We are excited about helping companies in this space to build stable brands and effective, reputable marketing practices amid a highly volatile environment."

Alpha Grid - which has been majority-owned by the Financial Times since 2016 - is uniquely qualified to support the sector.

"Our financial specialism allows us to communicate powerfully with the audiences cryptocurrencies wish to engage," said Shaw. "Our deep brand and content expertise - and our insight on financial audiences - enables us to be a trusted consultant. And our hyper-agility allows us to respond quickly to an industry with fast-changing needs."

Satwant Pandher, Head of Alpha Grid's Specialist Financial and Crypto-content division, said: "We have already been creating content about bitcoin and blockchain technology, so this is really about ensuring the market understands our expertise and knows we offer a team with the skills to support them quickly and enthusiastically."

Alpha Grid specialises in producing quality branded content for elite business, financial and luxury audiences. As a full-service agency, it offers video, text, digital, social and events services. Alpha Grid supports many of the Financial Times' branded content clients, as well as its own clients, unrelated to its parent company.

The six-year old company has production studios in London and NYC, as well as outposts in San Francisco, Singapore and Hong Kong.

