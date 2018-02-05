Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2018) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP), a leading provider of cloud-based digital asset management software, and IO Integration, a global digital asset management, marketing, and creative operations technology solutions consultancy, today announced their global partnership. Under the agreement, IO Integration will add MediaValet to their select portfolio of marketing and creative operations technology solutions that target the world's top marketing and ad agencies, consumer brands and retailers.

As a leading expert in marketing and creative operations, IO Integration identifies best-in-class technologies in each respective space and works with the vendors to deliver integrated solutions that maximize productivity and user-experience for their customers. In their efforts to continually raise the bar of the technologies they introduce to their customers, IO Integrations has selected MediaValet as their enterprise-class, cloud-based, digital asset management offering.

"Partnering with MediaValet reflects on our desire to collaborate with companies that share our vision and helps to ensure we are bringing the best technologies to our customer base." says Martyn Cook, Client Solutions Director at IO Integration "MediaValet offers unrivalled global accessibility, scalability, redundancy, replication, and security. Couple this with a laser focus on UX/UI and you have a fantastic pure-play enterprise DAM solution."

More and more global organizations are looking to replace legacy on-premises file management and digital asset management systems with cloud-based solutions that offer increased security, redundancy, scalability, usability and speed. In such a dynamic and rapidly changing environment where creating and maintaining world-class operations demands an unwavering commitment to digital transformation, the use of an experienced advisor and systems integrator like IO Integration delivers immense value by preventing missteps and saving time. IO Integration brings close to 20 years of experience to bear on successfully achieving critical business outcomes for their customers using innovative technologies.

"From the outset, it was clear there was a unique synergy between our organizations - from the alignment of our core values, to our shared pursuit of innovation, to our commitment to user experience," commented David MacLaren, Found and CEO of MediaValet. "IOI is well-known and respected for identifying, integrating and supporting leading edge marketing and creative operations technologies; This positioning and expertise, coupled with a strong global footprint, aligns perfectly with our channel expansion plans. We're excited to be working with IOI and look forward to kicking off a great year with their team."

About IO Integration

IO Integration enables clients to understand and prioritize their marketing technology needs. We consult, implement, connect and support the key technology components to deliver measurable efficiencies for many Fortune 500, agency and retail clients, helping some of the best creative marketing operations departments in the world exceed their marketing goals, in an increasingly competitive world. Headquartered in Cupertino, CA with offices across North America, Europe and Australia, IOI is perfectly positioned to deliver large, fast paced solutions to its major brands, retailers and agencies. Our commitment to our customers and excellence in delivery makes us the perfect partner to deliver measurable efficiencies and better tools to control your marketing deliverables.

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available on 44 highly secure and hyper scalable data centers around the world, MediaValet is uniquely equipped to meet the digital asset management needs of any organization, no matter its size, its industry or its location. Cutting-edge technology, exceptional product design, and unlimited friendly customer service are at the core of MediaValet's DNA - ensuring exceptional customer and user experiences are delivered at all times.

