On 31 January, 2018, Arco Vara AS disclosed that as a result of share capital increase, which was registered in the Commercial Register on 29 January, 2018, shareholding of Firebird Republics Fund Ltd decreased to 3,96%. As Arco Vara AS received information that shareholders Firebird Fund, L.P, Firebird Avrora Fund, Ltd and Firebird Republics Fund, Ltd are under joint control, we hereby disclose the following:



The combined holdings of Firebird Fund, L.P (new holding 1,67%), Firebird Avrora Fund, Ltd (new holding 2,06%) and Firebird Republics Fund, Ltd (new holding 3,96%) decreased from previous 10,65% to 7,69%.



Evelin Kanter Head of Legal Department Arco Vara AS Tel: +372 614 4594 evelin.kanter@arcovara.ee