STK's REGEV' Hybrid Fungicide now Available in Serbia for Apple Scab

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, February 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A practical path towards a more secure and sustainable agricultural ecosystem

STK bio-ag technologies, a leading company in the development and marketing of botanical-based food protection solutions, today announced that REGEV' has just been registered for use in Serbia by the Ministry of Agriculture for the control of apple scab.

This new broad-spectrum solution is based on the mixture of TTO and Difenoconazole, an easy-to-use formulation known as 'Hybrid' which creates an excellent synergy between chemical and biological ingredients. The combination of these two, control the disease and provide a physiological boost effect, leading to plant health and higher yields.

"This is a real game-changer in this industry, shifting from exclusive dependency on chemicals to a less harmful and more productive 'hybrid' approach," explained Guy Elitzur, CEO of STK bio-ag technologies. "This ready-to-spray solutions offer farmers a simple mode of adopting biologics without needing to change how they operate."

REGEV' features several modes of action in one unique formulation, belonging to two distinct FRAC groups - F7and G1, providing an innovating anti resistance tool, and a strong induced systemic resistance (ISR) activity effective against a broad range of pathogens, triggering the plant's defense mechanism.

REGEV' is available for growers in Guatemala, Panama, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, Israel and now in Serbia.

About STK

Founded in 1994, STK is a bio-ag technology company, committed to food protection from field to fork. Our botanical-based solutions (BBS), a synergy of cutting-edge scientific research and technology, enhance the safety, yield and quality of multiple crops.

STK helps growers, food companies and supermarkets deliver healthier and safer food to market. Our botanical and hybrid solutions are easily integrated into conventional spraying programs, helping to advance the Integrated Pest Management approach to food production.

With activities and product registrations in over 30 countries, STK bio-ag technologies is an enabler in the global sustainable agriculture movement, offering a transformative solution for solving 21st century food protection challenges.

Contact: For more information, please visit our website:www.stockton-ag.com or contact Judy Jamuy at:+972-52-7599242 or judy@stockton-ag.com