Global Automotive Connected Infotainment System Market 2018-2022 with Alpine Electronics, Delphi, Garmin, HARMAN International, Pioneer & TomTom International Dominating

The global automotive connected infotainment system market to grow at a CAGR of 11.82% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Automotive Connected Infotainment System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is analytics in connected infotainment systems. There has been an increased demand for connected infotainment services, such as live music and cloud services in the recent years owing to rapid development in smartphone and IT industry. Previously, the infotainment system was used to play the media available on the local device. However, the need for internet connectivity and connected cars technology has led to increasing demand for connected infotainment systems.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increased support for application development in automotive infotainment. Traditionally, the competition among the automotive manufacturers was limited to the towing capacity, acceleration, and horsepower of the vehicle. However, recently, there has been a shift in the focus of consumers and OEMs from what is under the hood to what is behind the vehicle's dashboard.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is higher cost associated with fleet tracking. Automotive telematics is becoming more integrated with infotainment systems to provide the tracking data, messages, and other pieces of information to both fleet operators and drivers. Initial costs of setting up telematics include license, setup and installation fee, and payment for customization and integration with current systems. The license must be renewed periodically, which adds to the overall cost.



