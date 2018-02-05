London's FTSE 100 was down 1.1% to 7,361.94 in afternoon trade on Monday as investors fretted that the Federal Reserve might hike rates more than expected after last week's strong wage growth figures and following the release of disappointing UK services data. B&Q owner Kingfisher was in the black after Australian retailer Wesfarmers wrote off competitor Homebase for $1bn, which is more than it bought it for two years ago, and said it could close between 20 and 40 stores in the UK. Miners were ...

