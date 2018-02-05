Mining Companies Appear to Begin Digging Into the Market's Bull Trend

CORAL GABLES, Fla., February 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The enormous potential for expansion shows big revenue possibilities for investors and companies as operations and new mining opportunities hit the market. Mining Companies across the sector from nickel and lithium to graphite, gold, and other minerals include: Graphite Energy Corp (OTC: GRXXF) Lithium X Energy Corp. (OTC: LIXXF), PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE: PLM), Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK), and Novo Resources Corp (OTC: NSRPF).

Graphite Energy Corp (OTC: GRXXF)

Market Cap: $17.38M, current share price: $.84

Last month, GRXXF, a mining company focused on developing graphite resources, announced it has decided to commence a drill program at its Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite Property following the promising results from its recently completed exploration work. GRXXFis currently engaged in the business of exploration of mineral properties in Canada and holds the right to acquire a 100% interest, subject to certain royalties, in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite Property located near the town of Mont-Laurier in Southern Quebec.

The Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite Property lies adjacent to the south of Imerys Graphite's Lac des Iles graphite mine in Quebec, which is a world class deposit and was producing 25,000 tons of graphite annually. There are also several graphite showings and past producing mines in its vicinity.

Lithium X Energy Corp. (OTC: LIXXF),

Market Cap: $172.13M, current share price: $2.02

LIXXF is a lithium exploration and development company with a goal of becoming a low-cost supplier for the burgeoning lithium battery industry. The Company holds two projects in in the prolific Lithium Triangle in mining friendly Salta province, Argentina as well as participating in the Clayton Valley in Nevada through its ownership interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE: PLM)

Market Cap: $$375.88M, current share price: $1.18

PLM is an investor-owned Canadian junior mining company whose principal asset is one of the world's largest non-ferrous deposits located near Babbitt, Minnesota. The 4,000-acre NorthMet resource contains valuable quantities of copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals. Last month, PLM posted the draft air emission permit and supporting permit documentation on its website for the NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals project.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK)

Market Cap: $232.70M, current share price: $0.85

NAK owns 100% of the Pebble Limited Partnership (Pebble Partnership), which is advancing the world-class Pebble Project in Alaska towards permitting and development.The company is focused on designing, permitting, building and operating a modern mine that enhances the economic and social well-being of Alaskans.

Novo Resources Corp (OTCQX: NSRPF)

Market Cap: $424.17M, current share price: $2.73

NSRPF explores and develops gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, and Novo has built up a significant land package covering approximately 12,000 sq km. Novo also controls a 100% interest in approximately 2 sq km covering much of the Tuscarora Au-Ag vein district, Nevada.

The diversity of the companies listed above, illustrate the expansive markets that are impacted by mining operations. From the production of lithium-ion battery elements to traditional metals mining, the market continues to evolve & expand, offering more and more to the consumer. The mining industry and more specifically the segments dealing with lithium-ion battery production is showing potential for becoming one of the fastest growing sectors on Wall Street due to the immediate demand begin created right now. Keep an eye on these companies as their market share grows with new progress and developments as they continue to "dig into" their claims.

