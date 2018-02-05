Hard Rock International Announces Collaboration with GiG to Build Online Casino

ORLANDO, Florida, Feb. 5,2018 /PRNewswire/ --Hard Rock International - owner of one of the world's most recognizable brands - announces its iGaming division has entered into a strategic partnership with Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) to build a new online casino.

"Hard Rock has an ambitious plan to become a global leader in the international online gaming space," said Kresimir Spajic, SPV, Online Gaming at Hard Rock. "We are confident that, together with GiG, we can disrupt the market, through product innovation and unique user experience."

"We are excited to be part of Hard Rock International's inspiring and innovative plans to become a global leader in the international online gaming space," says Robin Reed, CEO, GiG. "The online casino will be a stand-out product with the sizzle of the Hard Rock music, entertainment and lifestyle brand."

GIG will provide Hard Rock with a state of the art digital consumer portal, as well as the back-end platform to manage the operations. The online casino will be developed by GIG's design and development team in collaboration with Hard Rock, with the offering launching in 2018. GiG has also announced it has kicked off the application process for the Casino Service Industry Enterprise License in New Jersey, moving the company into a third regulated market.

Hard Rock International recently invested $500m in Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, opening in Summer 2018. The investment added the second largest gaming market in the United States to its portfolio of 11 casinos.

For additional information on Hard Rock International, please visit www.hardrock.com.

For further information, contact:

Jill Chandler Trudeau, 850-668-2222, jtrudeau@zimmerman.com

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG), pr@gig.com

Hard Rock International:

With venues in 75 countries, including 180 cafes, 24 hotels and 11 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's greatest collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise, Hard Rock Live performance venues and an award-winning website. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company's two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent company The Seminole Tribe of Florida, as well as other exciting locations including Bali, Cancun, Ibiza, Las Vegas, and San Diego. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include St. Petersburg, Cairo, Wroclaw and Chengdu. New Hard Rock hotel, casino or hotel-casino projects include Atlanta, Atlantic City, Berlin, Budapest, London, Los Cabos, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Dalian and Haikou in China. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com.

GIG:

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is "To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all". Through our eco-system of products and services, we are connecting operators, suppliers and users to create the best iGaming experiences in the world. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/122506/hard_rock_international_logo.jpg