Global Photoacoustic Microscopy Systems Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Advantest, Kibero & Micro Photo Acoustics

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Photoacoustic Microscopy Systems Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global photoacoustic microscopy systems market to grow at a CAGR of 39.77% during the period 2018-2022.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global photoacoustic microscopy systems market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is growing importance of tele-imaging. Medical imaging devices have high demand as the procedures form the basis of diagnosis and treatment of various medical conditions. Tele-imaging enables physicians to perform and interpret medical images in remote areas where the technology is difficult to reach.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increased need for early diagnosis and preventive medicine. Imaging devices, including photoacoustic microscopy systems, in the current healthcare environment play a vital role as their role has undergone rapid transformation. From early detection and improved diagnostics and treatment, the imaging industry has moved to imaging informatics, hybrid modalities, and follow-up treatment. Imaging systems, including photoacoustic microscopy systems, help physicians to follow up with the patients and monitor their medical condition on a regular basis. It helps in detecting the effect of the therapy for cancer patients.



Market trends



Growing importance of tele-imaging

Growing demand for multimodality/hybrid medical imaging equipment

Growing demand for portable imaging equipment

Key vendors

Advantest

kibero

Micro Photo Acoustics

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 09: Market Segmentation By Modality



Part 10: Geographical Segmentation



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s8tt2h/global?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716