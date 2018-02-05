sprite-preloader
Global Passenger Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022: Trends, Challenges & Drivers - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 23.57%

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Passenger Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global passenger vehicle telematics market to grow at a CAGR of 23.57% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Passenger Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Telematics system is a device which deals with communication (sending, receiving, and storing information) regarding the vehicle and other parameters. The telematics system collects information from different onboard sensors, such as vehicle speed, braking system, ADAS, airbags, transmission control system and many other systems.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is OEM push for embedded telematics systems in BRIC nations. Embedded telematics systems market is dominated by developed regions like Europe and North America. Embedded connectivity provides the advantage of data reliability as it is connected 24x7. However, the same is not true for tethered and smartphone integration solutions where the connectivity of the device depends on the user. As a result, regulatory bodies will pass legislations in future to encourage installation of embedded telematics in passenger vehicles. This will lead to increased adoption of embedded telematics in the automotive industry.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is introduction of usage based insurance (UBI) to the customers by insurance companies. In UBI, insurance companies can calculate the insurance premium for their clients in accordance to the usage rate of the vehicle. The automotive telematics system provides insurance companies a clear idea of a person's driving pattern that was earlier estimated using gender, age, marital status, and experience. The implementation of telematics assisted UBI also assists the customers to lessen their premium rates by adopting safe driving.

Key vendors

  • Agero
  • Airbiquity
  • Bosch
  • Continental
  • Visteon

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Fitment

Mpart 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

