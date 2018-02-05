British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) saw passenger revenue per kilometre increase 3.2% on last January, while available seat kilometres rose 2.8%. Revenue per passenger kilometre improved to 18,636m. Yet British Airways traffic dropped 1.6% year-on-year to 11.3m, while Aer Lingus' traffic jumped 6.4%, that at Iberia by 9.9%, and Vueling's leapt ahead 17%. IAG's Iberia, and its subsidiary Iberia Express, were the most punctual airlines in 2017, according to a ...

