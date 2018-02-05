BP's results will be of interest to the many investors who bought back into the oil major's rally over the past couple of years, while Ocado will face investors on the back of a brace of major international deals. Other UK news will include monthly, retail sales data from the British Retail Consortium, supermarket data from Kantar Worldpanel and Nielsen, while further afield it's quite quiet with the Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision not expected to see a change. This could allow more ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...