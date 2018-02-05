Global Internet of Things (IoT) Connectivity Protocols 2018: Adoption of New Connectivity Protocols

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

With billions of connected devices expected to be in use in the world in the next 2-3 years, the importance of a critical component within the IoT ecosystemconnectivityis only set to increase further. While the requirements of devices vary, the connectivity protocols that can enable IoT to leverage the applications and benefits are also evolving. From 2G, 3G to the now prevalent Long Range (LoRa) and Low Power (LPWAN) and the future technologies of 5G and NB-IoT are all vying with each other to meet these requirements.

Almost all major verticals are now implementing or testing IoT applications to improve productivity and enhance user experiences. Smart health, smart home, smart energy, Manufacturing 4.0, and so on are just some of the traditional industries that are using IoT and altering their operations, products, and services. As companies realize the benefits and consumers demand better services, the use of IoT will increase further, which in turn means that connectivity protocols must be equipped to deal with the rising demand.

Given that the cost component is a key deciding factor, providers are increasingly looking at low power and long range options that can help companies use connectivity devices to offer better services without an immense increase in costs or without incurring a high upfront investment.



As research and development and testing of technologies such as NB-IoT, LTE-M and 5G forges ahead, governments and regulators globally, are also taking a keen interest to develop an environment that is conducive to growth and implementation. While regional trends are likely to be different, the trends do point toward rapid adoption despite challenges related to costs, compatibility, and interoperability. Clearly, the need for ecosystem stakeholders to work together is higher than ever before.



Research Highlights



This study covers various aspects of IoT connectivity protocols and their applications, such as:

The different types and models in IoT connectivity

Current connectivity trends to enable smarter products and services

Suitability of protocols for different applications based on complexity and data transfer requirements

Examples, use cases, drivers, and restraints for existing applications

Themes such as standardization and interoperability

Upcoming connectivity protocols such as 5G and NB-IoT and the potential applications where they can be used, with a number of stakeholders in the telecom sector.

Company profiles offer a glimpse of what companies are offering and various steps that they are taking to stay ahead of the market.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the different types of IoT connectivity protocols used currently?

What are the different applications that these protocols enable?

What are the significant areas of growth?

What are the key differences between various protocols?

What are the upcoming IoT connectivity protocols and the applications and where can they be implemented?

What does the IoT connectivity ecosystem look like?

What are the developments across verticals?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. IOT-Role Of Connectivity

IoT-Set for Growth Despite Concerns

IoT-Ecosystem has Diverse Connectivity Requirements

IoT-Four Models to Enable Connectivity

3. IoT Connectivity Protocols

IoT Connectivity-Mobile-first Versus IoT-first

IoT Connectivity-Conventional Options

2G, 3G Cellular for IoT Applications

Bluetooth for IoT Applications

Wi-Fi for IoT Applications

Z-Wave for IoT Applications

IoT Connectivity-Emerging Options

LTE-M for IoT Applications

NB-IoT for IoT Applications

LoRaWAN for IoT Applications

Sigfox for IoT Applications

5G for IoT Applications

Satellite for IoT Applications

4. Mapping IoT Applications to Connectivity

Decision Making-Parameters Under Consideration

Existing Application 1-Remote Asset Management

Existing Application 2-Remote Health Monitoring

Existing Application 3-Intelligent Lighting

Existing Application 4-Smart Metering

Existing Application 5-Connected Cars

Upcoming Application 1-Driverless Cars

Upcoming Application 2-Drones

Upcoming Application 3-Tactile Internet

IoT Applications-Requirements Going Forward

5. Company Profiles

AT&T

Ericsson

Huawei

KPN

Sigfox

Telefonica

Verizon

Vodafone

ZTE Corporation

Z-Wave

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-IoT Platforms

Growth Opportunity 2-Emerging Markets

Growth Opportunity 3-Vertical Specific Solutions

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. The Last Word

The Last Word-Takeaways

Legal Disclaimer

8. Appendix



