Global Internet of Things (IoT) Connectivity Protocols 2018: Adoption of New Connectivity Protocols

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Internet of Things (IoT) Connectivity Protocols, Global, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With billions of connected devices expected to be in use in the world in the next 2-3 years, the importance of a critical component within the IoT ecosystemconnectivityis only set to increase further. While the requirements of devices vary, the connectivity protocols that can enable IoT to leverage the applications and benefits are also evolving. From 2G, 3G to the now prevalent Long Range (LoRa) and Low Power (LPWAN) and the future technologies of 5G and NB-IoT are all vying with each other to meet these requirements.
Almost all major verticals are now implementing or testing IoT applications to improve productivity and enhance user experiences. Smart health, smart home, smart energy, Manufacturing 4.0, and so on are just some of the traditional industries that are using IoT and altering their operations, products, and services. As companies realize the benefits and consumers demand better services, the use of IoT will increase further, which in turn means that connectivity protocols must be equipped to deal with the rising demand.
Given that the cost component is a key deciding factor, providers are increasingly looking at low power and long range options that can help companies use connectivity devices to offer better services without an immense increase in costs or without incurring a high upfront investment.
As research and development and testing of technologies such as NB-IoT, LTE-M and 5G forges ahead, governments and regulators globally, are also taking a keen interest to develop an environment that is conducive to growth and implementation. While regional trends are likely to be different, the trends do point toward rapid adoption despite challenges related to costs, compatibility, and interoperability. Clearly, the need for ecosystem stakeholders to work together is higher than ever before.
Research Highlights
This study covers various aspects of IoT connectivity protocols and their applications, such as:
- The different types and models in IoT connectivity
- Current connectivity trends to enable smarter products and services
- Suitability of protocols for different applications based on complexity and data transfer requirements
- Examples, use cases, drivers, and restraints for existing applications
- Themes such as standardization and interoperability
- Upcoming connectivity protocols such as 5G and NB-IoT and the potential applications where they can be used, with a number of stakeholders in the telecom sector.
- Company profiles offer a glimpse of what companies are offering and various steps that they are taking to stay ahead of the market.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the different types of IoT connectivity protocols used currently?
- What are the different applications that these protocols enable?
- What are the significant areas of growth?
- What are the key differences between various protocols?
- What are the upcoming IoT connectivity protocols and the applications and where can they be implemented?
- What does the IoT connectivity ecosystem look like?
- What are the developments across verticals?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
2. IOT-Role Of Connectivity
- IoT-Set for Growth Despite Concerns
- IoT-Ecosystem has Diverse Connectivity Requirements
- IoT-Four Models to Enable Connectivity
3. IoT Connectivity Protocols
- IoT Connectivity-Mobile-first Versus IoT-first
- IoT Connectivity-Conventional Options
- 2G, 3G Cellular for IoT Applications
- Bluetooth for IoT Applications
- Wi-Fi for IoT Applications
- Z-Wave for IoT Applications
- IoT Connectivity-Emerging Options
- LTE-M for IoT Applications
- NB-IoT for IoT Applications
- LoRaWAN for IoT Applications
- Sigfox for IoT Applications
- 5G for IoT Applications
- Satellite for IoT Applications
4. Mapping IoT Applications to Connectivity
- Decision Making-Parameters Under Consideration
- Existing Application 1-Remote Asset Management
- Existing Application 2-Remote Health Monitoring
- Existing Application 3-Intelligent Lighting
- Existing Application 4-Smart Metering
- Existing Application 5-Connected Cars
- Upcoming Application 1-Driverless Cars
- Upcoming Application 2-Drones
- Upcoming Application 3-Tactile Internet
- IoT Applications-Requirements Going Forward
5. Company Profiles
- AT&T
- Ericsson
- Huawei
- KPN
- Sigfox
- Telefonica
- Verizon
- Vodafone
- ZTE Corporation
- Z-Wave
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-IoT Platforms
- Growth Opportunity 2-Emerging Markets
- Growth Opportunity 3-Vertical Specific Solutions
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. The Last Word
- The Last Word-Takeaways
- Legal Disclaimer
8. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mzbbw7/global_internet?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716