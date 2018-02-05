Carbon Products Market in the Global Oil and Gas Industry - Forecast to 2024: Advanced and Lightweight Composites Poised to Partially Replace Heavy Steel

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The study seeks to analyze and forecast the global refining market trends and opportunities for 2017.

The demand for carbon products is projected to grow exponentially in the aftermath of the economic recession of 2009. Aerospace and defense, automotive, and wind turbine industries are the main end consumers for carbon fiber and carbon composites. While activated carbon was mainly used in water treatment, with advances in water purification techniques, its share has reduced in water treatment. However, it finds significant application in air purification and food and beverage industries.

As oil and gas facilities are exposed to extreme conditions of temperature, pressure, extremely hard water, steel pipes and steel structures become weak, leading to catastrophic situations. Alternate materials such as carbon fiber and carbon composites are considered as viable options to replace steel completely or partially.



Market measurements are analyzed from 2014 to 2024, with 2017 as the base year. Global carbon product demand is analyzed based on the demand from end-user segments. Regional demand for these products is also analyzed to provide a global perspective. Growth of refined products in the end-user segments is focused on to understand the consumption pattern during the forecast period. Revenue forecasts are estimated for all carbon products based on the bottom lines of the top 10 companies.



Various drivers and restraints are also considered for revenue estimation. The technology road map is to understand technological and equipment enhancements for improving quality of carbon fiber composites. Finally, the study provides an insight into application opportunities in the oil and gas industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Value Chain Analysis Of Carbon Fiber And Carbon Composites



4. Market Comparison Of Carbon Fiber And Carbon Composites



5. Analysis Of Carbon Fiber Market



6. Analysis Of Carbon Fiber Composites Market



7. Technology Innovation Road Map



8. Analysis Of Activated Carbon Market



9. Application Opportunity In Oil And Gas



10.Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action



11. Conclusion



12. Appendix



