Automotive Tinting Film Market 2014-2025 by Application, Vehicle Type, and Segment Forecasts - A $4.48 Billion Opportunity

The "Automotive Tinting Film Market Analysis By Application (Windows, Windshields), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive tinting film market is expected to reach USD 4.48 billion by 2025. The increasing installation of tinting films on windows and windshields is expected to drive the market growth.

Rapid expansion of automotive sector in China, Japan, and Argentina is expected to trigger consumption of tinting films over the forecast period. Increasing consumer disposable income coupled with technological advancements such as the advent of bio-based polyester films is expected to fuel market growth.

The benefits offered by the product include heat protection, protection against harmful UV rays, glare, and improved vehicle aesthetics. Growing consumer awareness regarding the benefits along with recovery of automotive industry across the globe is expected to drive demand.

Key Findings:

Window tints installed on the windshields block around 43% heat and 99% UV rays, which is expected to augment product demand. Windshields application segment is projected to account for 60.2% by 2025.

Passenger cars accounted for 66% of global tinting film industry in 2016 on account of the growing demand for window tints in premium passenger cars to protect center console and automotive electronics from heating

LCVs are expected to denote a CAGR of 5.3% owing to the use of the vehicles for home deliveries and improvements in trade and transportation in developed economies of North America and Europe

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2016 on account of growing demand for window tints in windshields to enhance glare protection for improved clarity while driving

China accounted for the largest revenue share in Asia Pacific and expected to grow at a predicted CAGR of 6.1% on account of growing demand for luxury cars coupled with increasing installation of colored tints in the country

Companies including 3M and Eastman have goodwill in the industry, which gives them an added advantage over local manufacturers in expanding the distribution network to maintain competitive prices

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market snapshot



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market segmentation & scope

3.2 Automotive Tinting Film - Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.4 Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Automotive Tinting Film Market - PESTEL Analysis

3.7 Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4 Automotive Tinting Film Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Automotive tinting film market: Application movement analysis

4.2 Windows

4.3 Windshields



Chapter 5 Automotive Tinting Film Market: Vehicle Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Automotive tinting film market: Vehicle type movement analysis

5.2 Passenger cars

5.3 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

5.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)



Chapter 6 Automotive Tinting Film Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.4 Central & South America (CSA)

6.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Competitive landscape

7.2 Vendor landscape

7.3 Competitive environment

7.4 Competitive market positioning

7.5 Strategy framework

7.6 Market participation categorization

7.7 Heat map analysis



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 3M

8.2 Eastman Chemical Company

8.3 Tintfit Window Films Ltd.

8.4 Hanita Coatings

8.5 Johnson Window Films, Inc.

8.6 Global Window Films

8.7 Madico, Inc.

8.8 Saint-Gobain Solar Gard, LLC

8.9 Technical Window Films

8.10 Armolan Window Films

8.11 Nexfil

8.12 Solar Screen International S.A.

8.13 Huper Optik USA



