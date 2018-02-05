London stocks continued to come under pressure on Monday as investors fretted that the Federal Reserve might hike rates more than expected after last week's strong wage growth figures and following the release of disappointing UK services data. By the close of trading, the FTSE 100 was down 1.46% to 7,334.98, while the pound was off 0.66% against the dollar at 1.4029 and by 0.4% versus the euro to 1.1291, respectively. Stocks in the US tumbled on Friday, with the Dow dropping 666 points as ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...